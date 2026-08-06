WAFCON 2026: What I love — Super Falcons’ wild numbers in crucial win against Egypt

Beyond the breathtaking scoreline in Rabat, Nigeria registered a series of mind-boggling statistics and historic records on the pitch. From a penalty masterclass to an unprecedented bench revolution, here are the incredible special numbers that defined the slaughter.

Nigeria’s Super Falcons didn't just save their WAFCON 2026 campaign with a spectacular 6-2 demolition of Egypt; they completely re-wrote the statistical record books in the process.

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Following a highly intense group-stage finale at the Rabat Olympic Stadium, Justine Madugu’s wounded side unleashed a terrifying attacking display to guarantee knockout qualification.

However, whilst homepage fans are celebrating the vital three points, the real tactical magic lies within the incredible, highly unique, special numbers registered on the pitch.

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SAUDI TAKEOVER BOMBSHELL: While the Super Falcons rule the pitch, read why Saudi Arabia's PIF just sealed a shocking £41bn buyout of the EA FC gaming franchise.

🎥 HIGHLIGHTS: 🇪🇬 2-6 🇳🇬



Six goals see Nigeria cruise past Egypt.#TotalEnergiesWAFCON2026 pic.twitter.com/3t1ahWuk7S — CAF Women Football (@CAFwomen) August 6, 2026

The Magical Power of Two

The analytical breakdown of this six-goal masterclass reveals that the number two completely dominated the destiny of the match:

Two Magical Assists: AS Roma winger Rinsola Babajide was in a world of her own, providing two sublime, pinpoint assists for Gift Monday and Uchenna Kanu.

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Super Falcons duo Monday Gift (left) and Rinsola Babajide.

Two Crucial Wins: After dropping their opening fixture to Malawi, the defending champions displayed elite character to lock down two consecutive, high-stakes victories.

Two Goals Conceded: Despite the defensive fluidities, the backline restricted the desperate Egyptian attack to just two goals on the night, providing a platform for the forwards to build on.

Uchenna Kanu celebrates her goal for the Super Falcons.

MEGA SPLURGE: Before checking out the bench revolution stats, find out why rival fans claim Arsenal completely fleeced Newcastle United in a £75m captain transfer.

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The Unprecedented Rule of Three

Even more spectacular was the dominant rule of three, which completely dismantled the Egyptian tactical framework:

Three Penalties, Three Takers: The Super Falcons won a staggering three spot-kicks, and in a showcase of supreme squad confidence, all three were buried by three entirely different players - Asisat Oshoala, Christy Ucheibe, and Rasheedat Ajibade.

Super Falcons legend Asisat Oshoala was the first to step up to deliver from the spot.

The Bench Revolution: Head coach Madugu perfectly utilised three second-half substitutes, resulting in an incredible three goals scored directly by those clinical bench additions, including a stoppage-time strike from Joy Omewa.

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With Egypt knocked out of the competition rock bottom after conceding a scandalous 15 goals, Nigeria progress into the quarter-finals behind group leaders Malawi.

Super Falcons boss Justine Madugu after the win.