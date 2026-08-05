That's a crazy fee — Reactions as Arsenal agree shocking £75m fee for Bruno Guimaraes with Newcastle United

While the 28-year-old Brazil international has successfully forced his desired move to London, fans are fiercely divided over the massive price tag and a hidden clause benefiting French giants Lyon. Here is the transfer breakdown.

Premier League champions Arsenal have sent absolute shockwaves through the summer transfer window after reaching a blockbuster agreement to sign Newcastle United captain Bruno Guimaraes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to breaking reports from The Athletic, the Magpies have finally agreed to sanction the mega-money sale of their midfield talisman for a whopping £75 million.

The Gunners reportedly kicked off negotiations with a much lower opening bid, while Newcastle dug their heels in demanding a far higher premium.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, an aggressive compromise has now been sealed to grant the 28-year-old Brazilian international his dream switch to the Emirates Stadium.

Crucially, French club Lyon are legally entitled to pocket 20 per cent of the profit from the transaction, a factor that heavily drove the final valuation through the roof.

AFROBEATS VIRAL VYBZ: While Arsenal wrap up their multi-million pound transfer business, watch the video of Victor Osimhen completely losing his mind to Asake's latest track on holiday.

🚨🔴⚪️ BREAKING: Bruno Guimarães to Arsenal, HERE WE GO! 🇧🇷



Agreement in place with Newcastle after long talks and personal terms in place with Bruno since July. Fee worth £75m.



New midfielder for Mikel Arteta. 🔜 pic.twitter.com/bC8q2Wv8S6 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 5, 2026

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Arsenal Got Fleeced!" — Fans React

The confirmation of the staggering £75 million package caused an immediate explosion on social media platforms, with rival supporters and the Gunners faithful clashing over the financial wisdom of the deal.

“£75m for a 28-year-old? Arsenal got fleeced so bad, but he’s a good player regardless,” one fan trolled online, questioning the massive layout for a player nearing his thirties.

“This is a crazy fee. I don’t blame Newcastle for wanting more money, but the 20% sell-on clause for Lyon drove the price through the roof. The biggest win for Arsenal is Bruno’s desire to join. I like it when players prioritise us,” a tactical supporter reasoned.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“In an inflated market where overhyped players are going for ridiculous prices, Arsenal managing to secure Bruno Guimarães for just £75m is really commendable. Good business for all involved,” another Gooner argued fiercely.

N10.2 BILLION BOMBSHELL: Before tracking Guimaraes' medical schedule, see how NPFL Chairman Gbenga Elegbeleye has just secured a historic multi-billion Naira local sponsorship deal.

Mikel Arteta Secures His Ultimate Midfield General

Despite the raging debate over the numbers, securing the combative Brazilian represents a monumental tactical coup for Mikel Arteta.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mikel Arteta, Arsenal manager gets his man|| Imago

Guimaraes has established himself as one of the most elite, progressive engine-room operators in European football, bringing raw aggression, world-class vision, and leadership pedigree to the reigning English champions.