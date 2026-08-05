That's a crazy fee — Reactions as Arsenal agree shocking £75m fee for Bruno Guimaraes with Newcastle United
Premier League champions Arsenal have sent absolute shockwaves through the summer transfer window after reaching a blockbuster agreement to sign Newcastle United captain Bruno Guimaraes.
According to breaking reports from The Athletic, the Magpies have finally agreed to sanction the mega-money sale of their midfield talisman for a whopping £75 million.
The Gunners reportedly kicked off negotiations with a much lower opening bid, while Newcastle dug their heels in demanding a far higher premium.
However, an aggressive compromise has now been sealed to grant the 28-year-old Brazilian international his dream switch to the Emirates Stadium.
Crucially, French club Lyon are legally entitled to pocket 20 per cent of the profit from the transaction, a factor that heavily drove the final valuation through the roof.
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🚨🔴⚪️ BREAKING: Bruno Guimarães to Arsenal, HERE WE GO! 🇧🇷— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 5, 2026
Agreement in place with Newcastle after long talks and personal terms in place with Bruno since July. Fee worth £75m.
New midfielder for Mikel Arteta. 🔜 pic.twitter.com/bC8q2Wv8S6
"Arsenal Got Fleeced!" — Fans React
The confirmation of the staggering £75 million package caused an immediate explosion on social media platforms, with rival supporters and the Gunners faithful clashing over the financial wisdom of the deal.
“£75m for a 28-year-old? Arsenal got fleeced so bad, but he’s a good player regardless,” one fan trolled online, questioning the massive layout for a player nearing his thirties.
“This is a crazy fee. I don’t blame Newcastle for wanting more money, but the 20% sell-on clause for Lyon drove the price through the roof. The biggest win for Arsenal is Bruno’s desire to join. I like it when players prioritise us,” a tactical supporter reasoned.
“In an inflated market where overhyped players are going for ridiculous prices, Arsenal managing to secure Bruno Guimarães for just £75m is really commendable. Good business for all involved,” another Gooner argued fiercely.
N10.2 BILLION BOMBSHELL: Before tracking Guimaraes' medical schedule, see how NPFL Chairman Gbenga Elegbeleye has just secured a historic multi-billion Naira local sponsorship deal.
Mikel Arteta Secures His Ultimate Midfield General
Despite the raging debate over the numbers, securing the combative Brazilian represents a monumental tactical coup for Mikel Arteta.
Guimaraes has established himself as one of the most elite, progressive engine-room operators in European football, bringing raw aggression, world-class vision, and leadership pedigree to the reigning English champions.
With the 2026/27 domestic campaign looming, the Gunners have completely laid down their cards, proving they are ready to break the bank to protect their Premier League crown and mount a brutal assault on the UEFA Champions League.
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