Super Eagles legend Mikel says Arteta must appease Arsenal fans despite Premier League title

Nigerian football legend John Obi Mikel has advised Arsenal's Mikel Arteta on how to appease Arsenal fans

Former Super Eagles captain John Obi Mikel believes Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta must change his team's style of play this season despite ending the club's long wait for a Premier League title.

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The Chelsea legend also backed Arsenal's pursuit of Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, insisting the Brazilian could add a new dimension to the champions' midfield.

Mikel urges Arteta to entertain Arsenal supporters

Speaking on The Obi One Podcast, Mikel claimed Arsenal cannot afford to play the same way they did last season, even though Arteta guided the Gunners to their first Premier League crown in 22 years.

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The former midfielder believes Arsenal supporters expect a more exciting brand of football and warned that winning alone will not satisfy the club's demanding fanbase.

"He’s going to be a good signing for Arsenal. I think him and Declan Rice in that midfield and Martin Odegaard is going to be good," Mikel said.

"Mikel Arteta knows he has to play some attractive football this season. You can’t play the same way you played last season.

"He knows he has to entertain the Arsenal fans because last season, what the fans were watching, it’s not what they wanted to watch, it’s not what they paid for."

Mikel's comments come as Arsenal continue to strengthen their squad ahead of their Premier League title defence.

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Guimaraes remains Arsenal's priority target

The former Chelsea star also dismissed speculation linking Arsenal with a move for Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior, suggesting Newcastle captain Bruno Guimaraes is a far more attainable signing.

According to reports, Newcastle have already rejected Arsenal's opening bid for the Brazilian midfielder, although the North London club are considering an improved offer to revive negotiations.

Despite Newcastle's determination to keep one of their key players, Guimaraes is reportedly open to making the switch to the Emirates Stadium.

Since arriving from Lyon in 2022, the Brazil international has become one of Newcastle's standout performers, registering 31 goals and 31 assists in 195 appearances.

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