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‘That's a tough one’ - Alex Iwobi settles Messi and Ronaldo GOAT debate, citing crazy aura

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 10:25 - 05 August 2026
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Alex Iwobi settles Messi and Ronaldo GOAT debate
Fulham and Nigeria midfielder Alex Iwobi has offered his perspective on football's enduring "Greatest of All Time" debate.
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Iwobi explained that his preference is based on facing the players at different points in their careers. 

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He encountered a version of Ronaldo who had transitioned into a pure goalscorer, focused on clinical finishing inside the penalty area.

In contrast, his experience against Messi during his first UEFA Champions League start for Arsenal at Camp Nou in March 2016 was a defining moment. 

Iwobi on Messi vs Ronaldo debate

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Speaking on Adebayo Akinfenwa's "Beast Mode On" podcast, the 30-year-old reflected on his encounters with the two icons. "That's a tough one," Iwobi said. "It's tough for me. I always say, Messi." 

Alex Iwobi in action for Fulham || imago
Alex Iwobi in action for Fulham || imago

"It's also quite different because when I played against Ronaldo, don't get me wrong, the aura is crazy, but it was a different stage of his career," Iwobi noted. "It was just about efficiency, getting into the box and scoring."

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Iwobi recalled being struck by the reverence Messi commanded, even on a team filled with world-class talent like Neymar, Luis Suárez, and Andrés Iniesta.

Lionel Messi || Imago
Lionel Messi || Imago

"When I played against Messi at the Nou Camp, they had Neymar, Suarez, Iniesta... there's just names on names on names," he remembered. 

Cristiano Ronaldo || Imago
Cristiano Ronaldo || Imago

"You head out of the tunnel, and the fans are chanting Messi's name. Meanwhile, there are other superstars."

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In that match, Barcelona secured a 3-1 victory, with Messi, Suárez, and Neymar all finding the net. Mohamed Elneny scored Arsenal's only goal.

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