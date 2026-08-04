Ronaldo visits Al Nassr camp after World Cup disappointment, meets new coach
Portuguese icon Cristiano Ronaldo watched his team in pre-season training and met newly appointed head coach Ange Postecoglou for the first time.
However, the 41-year-old forward has yet to report back to the Saudi Pro League champions following an extended summer break granted after Portugal's disappointing early exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
A new managerial era at Al Nassr
Ronaldo made his formal introduction with Postecoglou, with pictures of their first meeting surfacing across social media platforms as the Australian looks to build a relationship with his superstar captain.
Postecoglou was officially named as the new Al Nassr head coach after agreeing to a two-year contract as he attempts to rebuild his reputation following a disastrous 39-day spell in charge of Nottingham Forest last season.
The squad had previously begun their pre-season preparations without Ronaldo, who missed a behind-closed-doors 2-1 friendly defeat against Benfica B in Lisbon while recovering from his international commitments. The friendly game he attended was the 2-0 defeat against Almeria.
The managerial change occurred after title-winning coach Jorge Jesus vacated his position at Al Nassr to eventually become the new manager of the Portugal national team in July 2026.
Ange Postecoglou: The second-season guarantee
Postecoglou takes charge of a confident dressing room after Ronaldo famously led Al Nassr to domestic glory during the recent 2025/26 campaign.
Fans are optimistic about the new project based on the manager's recent two-year contract and his famous historical tendency to deliver silverware.
Postecoglou previously coined the widely repeated phrase that he "always wins things in his second year," a guarantee he has famously fulfilled even at the downtrodden Tottenham.
If the Australian manager honours his contract length in Riyadh and upholds that exact trend, Ronaldo is virtually guaranteed to secure another major honour before the end of this cycle.
This upcoming domestic campaign represents an opportunity for Ronaldo to bounce back from his recent international heartbreak on the biggest stage.
During the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Portugal suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Spain in the Round of 16 following a 90th-minute winner from Mikel Merino.
Despite that frustration, Ronaldo's club legacy remains intact following a dominant domestic season where he notably secured the 2025/26 Saudi Pro League title during his ongoing stint with Al Nassr, which began in early 2023.
Similarly, Postecoglou has also tasted recent European success, notably lifting the 2024/25 UEFA Europa League trophy during his tenure at Tottenham Hotspur between the summer of 2023 and the end of the 2024/25 season.