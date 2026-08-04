Georgina Rodríguez breaks silence after body criticism with emotional message amid Cristiano Ronaldo wedding speculation
Georgina Rodríguez is speaking out after becoming the target of online criticism over her body.
The 32-year-old model and longtime partner of Cristiano Ronaldo took to Instagram with an emotional message about self-worth, ageing and motherhood, reminding followers that a woman’s value should never be measured by her appearance.
“My body will change, just as every woman’s body changes,” Rodríguez wrote alongside a carousel of bikini-clad photos from her summer holiday on Instagram on Tuesday, August 4.
“And I hope it continues to do so for many years, because that will mean I’m still living.”
The post comes after Rodríguez faced criticism on social media over her figure following recent public appearances.
Rather than responding directly to individual comments, she used the opportunity to reflect on the values she hopes to pass on to her children.
‘A Person’s Worth Can Never Depend on Their Physical Appearance’
Rodríguez, who shares daughters Alana and Bella with Cristiano Ronaldo and helps raise his other four children, said motherhood has reshaped the way she views beauty and confidence.
Ronaldo's soon-to-be wife explained that she hopes her children—particularly her three daughters—grow up believing their worth extends far beyond physical appearance.
“I am the mother of six wonderful children, three of whom are girls who will one day become grown women.”
She also praised Ronaldo for the example he sets as both a father and a partner.
“And if there is one thing I want to teach them—together with Cris, of whom I am deeply proud for the values he passes on as both a father and a man—it is that a person’s worth can never depend on their physical appearance or on the opinions of strangers.”
The Jaca native concluded by saying that the same advice she gives her children also helps keep her grounded.
“That small dose of positive psychology that I try to give them every day also helps me keep my own perspective in a world filled with so much illusion and fantasy.”
Wedding rumours continue to swirl
Her statement also arrives as speculation surrounding her relationship with Ronaldo continues to dominate headlines.
Several European outlets have reported that the longtime couple could marry this weekend in Madeira, the hometown of Ronaldo in Portugal, fuelling excitement among fans after years of engagement rumours.
Neither Rodríguez nor Ronaldo has confirmed any wedding plans, however, and no official announcement has been made.
The pair have been together since 2016 and became engaged in 2025 after nearly a decade together.
The latest rumours come as Ronaldo returns to Saudi Arabia to begin preparations for the new Saudi Pro League season with Al-Nassr, where he has reunited with newly appointed head coach Ange Postecoglou following Portugal’s FIFA World Cup campaign.
For now, while fans continue watching for signs of wedding bells, Rodríguez's focus remains firmly on family, motherhood and teaching her children that confidence comes from within—not from the opinions of strangers.