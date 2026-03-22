Couple Goals: Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez turn Heads with $1.5MILLION Matching Diamond Patek Philippe Flex

The football power couple flaunted their expensive watches on social media.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s fiancée Georgina Rodríguez has left fans speechless once again after sharing an eye-watering close-up snap of her hand intertwined with the Al Nassr star, taken from inside his multi-billion-dollar supercar.

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Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo are engaged | Instagram(@georginagio)

The Spanish model, long hailed as the undisputed queen of luxury among football WAGs, posted the captionless Instagram Stories image showing the couple’s wrists dripping in diamonds, all while relaxing in Ronaldo’s ultra-rare ₦15 billion ($11.7 million) Bugatti.

A million dollar worth of Pateks

On her wrist, Georgina was seen wearing the breathtaking Patek Philippe Haute Joaillerie Nautilus Flyback Chronograph in white gold with a full diamond-set black dial, valued at a staggering $788,000 ( ₦1.06 billion).

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Georgina wore the Patek Philippe haute Joaillerie Nautilus Flyback Chronograph white gold, diamond set Black Dial watch

Philippe haute Joaillerie Nautilus Flyback Chronograph white gold, diamond set Black Dial watch

Ronaldo, 41, matched her opulence perfectly with his own Patek Philippe Haute Joaillerie Nautilus white gold diamond-pavé watch, priced at $720,000 (₦972 million).

CR7 opted for the Patek Philippe Haute Joaillerie nautilus white Gold diamond Paved watch

Philippe Haute Joaillerie nautilus white Gold diamond Paved watch

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That’s a combined $1.5 million (₦2 billion) in wrist candy alone, casually resting on the Bugatti’s striking red quilted leather interior.

Georgina Rodriguez flaunted her $5 million diamond engagement ring | Instagram(@georginagio)

But all eyes were inevitably drawn to the colossal oval diamond engagement ring blazing on Georgina’s finger, the very same show-stopping sparkler she unveiled last August, believed to be worth a mind-blowing $5 million (₦6.7 billion).

The lavish snap was taken inside Ronaldo’s Bugatti Centodieci, one of only 10 examples ever produced in the world.

Ronaldo’s Bugatti Centodieci worth ₦15 billion

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The Portuguese star snapped up the 1,600 horsepower monster for ₦15 billion ($11.7 million) in March 2020 while playing for Juventus and reportedly had the hypercar shipped to Mallorca with him for a family holiday in June 2019.