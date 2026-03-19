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Our children are so lucky — Georgina Rodriguez melts hearts with sweet message as Cristiano Ronaldo remembers his late dad on Father’s Day

David Ben
David Ben 19:50 - 19 March 2026
Georgina Rodriguez melts hearts with sweet message as Cristiano Ronaldo remembers his late dad on Father’s Day
The five-time Ballon d'Or winner honoured his late father in an emotional Father's Day post.
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Georgina Rodriguez has sent a touching Father’s Day tribute to her fiance Cristiano Ronaldo, as the Al Nassr captain used the occasion to remember his late father while celebrating the family he has built.

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In a serene Instagram post, Georgina shared a stunning photo of Ronaldo sitting shirtless on a pristine white-sand beach under large umbrellas, with turquoise waters and overwater villas in the background.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez | Instagram

“Happy day to the best dad. Thank you for taking care of us, guiding us and showering us with love every day. You are our light. May God protect you always. We love you infinitely," Gio wrote on Instagram on Thursday, 19 March.

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Georgina didn’t stop there. The 32-year-old Spanish-Argentine model also replied to Ronaldo’s own Father’s Day post with a message that perfectly captured the headline sentiment: “We love you How lucky our children are to have you as a dad.

Credit: Instagram

Ronaldo honours his roots in emotional Father’s Day post

The 41-year-old Portuguese star marked the day with a heartfelt Instagram post that included two powerful images.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez are parents of five children | Instagram
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The first shows CR7 smiling proudly alongside Georgina and their children aboard a luxury yacht against a breathtaking ocean backdrop.

In another slide, Ronaldo also shared a touching childhood photograph of himself as a young boy standing beside his late father, José Dinis Aveiro, a clear tribute to the man who passed away in September 2005 and whose memory continues to inspire the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Ronaldo and his late father his late father, José Dinis Aveiro | Instagram

His simple yet powerful caption read: “Where I come from and who I live for. Happy Father’s Day."

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Together, Ronaldo and Georgina are proud parents to five children: Cristiano Jr, the twins Eva and Mateo, Alana Martina and Bella Esmeralda.

Fans have flooded the comments praising Gio’s heartfelt words and Ronaldo’s dedication as a father, with many agreeing that the children are truly blessed to have him in their lives.

With their big wedding expected to happen this year, the couple’s public displays of affection have once again shown why they remain one of football’s most adored families.

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