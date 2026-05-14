‘If they don't, that's how it is’ - Dembele downplays back-to-back Ballon d'Or award

Ousmane Dembele has addressed the growing speculation about his chances of winning a second consecutive Ballon d'Or after Paris Saint-Germain sealed the 2025-26 Ligue 1 championship on Wednesday night.

The 28-year-old winger was instrumental in the 2-0 victory over Lens, providing a key assist that confirmed another season of domestic dominance for Luis Enrique's team.

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Paris Saint-Germain arrived at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis needing a result to claim the league title officially.

Dembele, who was recently named Ligue 1 Player of the Season, continued his stellar form by setting up Khvicha Kvaratskhelia for the opening goal.

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Dembele on winning the Ballon d’Or

Speaking to beIN Sports after the match, Dembele shared his satisfaction with the result but emphasised the team's focus on upcoming challenges.

"Yes, that's it, we wanted to win here, but above all, we want to prepare for the [Champions League] final on May 30th," he said.

"We needed to play a serious match; we have another one on Sunday, and we're going to celebrate because it's official, we're champions.

“We'll let loose a little, but not too much, because we play again in three days. We'll celebrate a bit and stay focused."

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Ousmane Dembele || Imago

As the current holder of football's most prestigious individual award, talk is intensifying about whether Dembele can join the elite group of players to win the Ballon d'Or in consecutive years.

However, the French international was quick to shift the focus away from personal honours, stating that team success remains his top priority.

"Very calm", Dembele responded when asked about retaining the award. "As I said, individual trophies come later, if they come. If they don't, that's how it is.

“The most important thing is the team titles. We won Ligue 1, the Super Cup, the Intercontinental Cup, and on May 30th, we have something great for all PSG fans."

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