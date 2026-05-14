No hard feelings: Wife of Arsenal star Leandro Trossard announces DIVORCE after nearly 13 Years together

Laura Hilvern released a statement confirming her separation from the Belgium international.

Arsenal forward Leandro Trossard and his wife, Laura Hilvern, have confirmed the end of their marriage, bringing to a close a relationship that spanned nearly 13 years.

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The news comes as the Belgian international plays a key role in Arsenal’s push for Premier League glory this season.

What happened?

Leandro Trossard and his wife Laura Hilvern have divorced | IMAGO

Hilvern, 33, took to Instagram on Tuesday evening, 13 May, to share a statement confirming the couple’s separation. She revealed that the pair had been living apart for some time and had chosen to navigate the situation privately.

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“With deep love, care, and respect for one another, we have made the incredibly difficult decision to separate amicably,” Hilvern wrote.

Laura Hilvern statement via IG Stories

“This was not a choice made lightly. In fact, we have been separated for some time now, and during that period we have taken the space and time needed to navigate this privately and thoughtfully.

“Our decision comes from a place of mutual understanding and a shared desire to create the healthiest and happiest future for everyone involved. Most importantly, we are and always will be devoted parents to our two beautiful children.

“We kindly ask for compassion, understanding, and privacy during this deeply personal transition. With love, Laura.”

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Leandro Trossard and his wife Laura Hilvern have divorced | IMAGO

The couple, who married in June 2019, share two children, one born in April 2017 and another in January 2023.

Hilvern had reportedly removed all images of Trossard from her Instagram profile in recent weeks, including wedding photos and family moments, and had not been pictured wearing her wedding ring since December 2025. These changes had already sparked speculation about their relationship.

What next for Trossard?

Arsenal star Leandro Trossard | IMAGO

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Despite the personal news, Trossard has continued to deliver on the field for Mikel Arteta’s side. The 31-year-old scored the decisive goal in Arsenal’s recent victory over West Ham United, a result that strengthened the Gunners’ position in the Premier League title race.

Trossard joined Arsenal from Brighton in January 2023 for a £27 million fee and has since made over 170 appearances for the club, contributing 36 goals.

He has been a versatile and important squad player, often stepping up in big moments as Arsenal chase a historic Premier League and Champions League double.