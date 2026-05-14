‘They were not good enough’ - Ex- Chelsea star reveals why Super Eagles failed to qualify for World Cup

Former England international Eniola Aluko has stated that the Super Eagles' failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup was due to their performance on the day, not the preceding player strike over unpaid bonuses.

The Nigerian squad and team officials boycotted a training session in Morocco just two days before their critical African playoff semi-final against Gabon, citing unresolved payment issues with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

Advertisement

Advertisement

The dispute was settled before the match, and the Super Eagles went on to defeat Gabon in extra time.

However, their World Cup aspirations were ultimately crushed in the playoff final, where they lost to the Democratic Republic of Congo in a dramatic penalty shootout.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Aluko speaks on Super Eagles' World Cup failure

Aluko, a Lagos-born forward, argued that the players simply did not deliver when it mattered most against the Leopards.

"We are not going to the FIFA World Cup because we lost to DR Congo. They were not good enough on the day," Aluko commented on ThePlayzone podcast.

Eni Aluko presenting for TNT | Imago

While the former Chelsea Women's star acknowledged the strike's timing was poor, she insisted it shouldn't be used as an excuse for the team's elimination.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I agree we should have won, but going on strike is not the reason we lost the game," she explained.

"But I think the timing was wrong. I agree if they agree to do that, they are not focusing one hundred percent on what they need to do."

Super Eagles players ||Image credit: Imago

Aluko called on the NFF to prevent future conflicts by ensuring timely payments to players and staff.

"My point is eliminate the chance for any player to do that, and when I say that I'm talking about the Federation and management," she urged.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"That's an easy thing. Just pay people on time so they don't have an excuse to say when they lose."