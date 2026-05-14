Real Madrid president Perez defends Alonso's appointment despite short tenure

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has publicly defended the decision to hire Xabi Alonso, despite the coach's tenure being cut short in January.

The former Madrid midfielder was let go after a 3-2 loss to Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final.

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Despite Alonso's celebrated success with Bayer Leverkusen, his time at the helm of Madrid was hampered by a gruelling schedule and a squad suffering from physical fatigue.

Following his departure, the club appointed interim coach Alvaro Arbeloa, who is also facing a period of instability.

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Perez defends Alonso’s appointment

Appearing on the popular Spanish program 'El Chiringuito de Jugones' for a 40-minute segment, Perez addressed several key issues, including the mid-season dismissal of Alonso.

Florentino Perez || Imago

Perez insisted that appointing Alonso was the right move, attributing the subsequent struggles to external factors rather than poor judgement.

"No, it was not a mistake. It was a matter of circumstances," Perez told host Josep Pedrerol. "It all stems from the Club World Cup; we didn't have a pre-season.

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“When you don't have a preseason, you suffer physically. We thought the change would help, but it only worked for a bit before they fell apart again."

Xabi Alonso, Ex- Real Madrid manager || IMago

Madrid finished behind rivals Barcelona in the La Liga title race and were eliminated from the Champions League in the quarter-finals by Bayern Munich.