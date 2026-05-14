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Real Madrid president Perez defends Alonso's appointment despite short tenure

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 12:35 - 14 May 2026
Perez defends Alonso's appointment
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has publicly defended the decision to hire Xabi Alonso, despite the coach's tenure being cut short in January.
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The former Madrid midfielder was let go after a 3-2 loss to Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final. 

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Despite Alonso's celebrated success with Bayer Leverkusen, his time at the helm of Madrid was hampered by a gruelling schedule and a squad suffering from physical fatigue.

Following his departure, the club appointed interim coach Alvaro Arbeloa, who is also facing a period of instability. 

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Perez defends Alonso’s appointment 

Appearing on the popular Spanish program 'El Chiringuito de Jugones' for a 40-minute segment, Perez addressed several key issues, including the mid-season dismissal of Alonso. 

Florentino Perez || Imago
Florentino Perez || Imago

Perez insisted that appointing Alonso was the right move, attributing the subsequent struggles to external factors rather than poor judgement. 

"No, it was not a mistake. It was a matter of circumstances," Perez told host Josep Pedrerol. "It all stems from the Club World Cup; we didn't have a pre-season. 

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“When you don't have a preseason, you suffer physically. We thought the change would help, but it only worked for a bit before they fell apart again."

Xabi Alonso, Ex- Real Madrid manager || IMago
Xabi Alonso, Ex- Real Madrid manager || IMago

Madrid finished behind rivals Barcelona in the La Liga title race and were eliminated from the Champions League in the quarter-finals by Bayern Munich. 

With presidential elections on the horizon, the club's leadership must now decide whether to appoint a permanent manager or stick with Arbeloa, all while managing the long-term future of key players like Vinicius.

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