Advertisement

Revealed! Top 10 highest paid Chelsea players for 2026/27 season

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 17:49 - 04 August 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Chelsea are the biggest spenders in European football over the last six years, and with that level of investment comes some huge wage demands.
Advertisement

So who exactly is earning the most at Stamford Bridge?

Advertisement

Chelsea's wage structure is on the opposite scale of their lavish spending on transfers, which has put them at the top of the biggest spending clubs since 2020.

Rather than handing out bloated fixed salaries, the Blues have structured deals heavily around incentives and performance-related bonuses, meaning players earn the big numbers only when they deliver.

Advertisement

It is a model that reflects genuine financial intelligence behind the scenes, and one that protects the club if a signing fails to hit expected levels.

The figures below reflect total annual packages, including incentives for the 2026-27 season, according to Capology.

Recce James, Chelsea star || Imago
Recce James, Chelsea star || Imago

Reece James tops the list with a total annual package of £15.6 million, though his base salary of £200,000 per week is matched by Wesley Fofana, who takes home £13 million in total.

Enzo Fernandez follows with £11.7 million, while Marco Palestra commands £10.92 million. Moisés Caicedo and Pedro Neto sit at £10.66 million and £10.4 million respectively, with Morgan Rogers matching Neto's total despite a lower base salary, a testament to the incentive-heavy structure.

Advertisement

Top 10 highest-paid Chelsea players

  • Reece James — £200,000 p/w (£15,600,000 p/a)

  • Wesley Fofana — £200,000 p/w (£13,000,000 p/a)

  • Enzo Fernandez — £180,000 p/w (£11,700,000 p/a)

  • Marco Palestra — £150,000 p/w (£10,920,000 p/a)

  • Moises Caicedo — £180,000 p/w (£10,660,000 p/a)

  • Pedro Neto — £160,000 p/w (£10,400,000 p/a)

  • Morgan Rogers — £150,000 p/w (£10,400,000 p/a)

  • Cole Palmer — £130,000 p/w (£8,450,000 p/a)

  • Joao Pedro — £125,000 p/w (£8,125,000 p/a)

  • Tosin Adarabioyo — £120,000 p/w (£7,800,000 p/a)

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Liverpool rank Egyptian legend among all-time greats
Football
04.08.2026
Mohamed Salah: Osimhen forces another big signing in Turkey
Cristiano Ronaldo || Imago
Football
04.08.2026
Ronaldo visits Al Nassr camp after World Cup disappointment, meets new coach
Man City want to sign Chelsea star for Maresca but on one condition
Football
04.08.2026
Man City want to sign Chelsea star for Maresca but on one condition
'We want our fate in our hands' – Madugu sends strong message before Egypt match
Super Falcons
04.08.2026
'We want our fate in our hands' – Madugu sends strong message before Egypt match
Georgina Rodríguez breaks silence after body criticism with emotional message amid Cristiano Ronaldo wedding speculation
Lifestyle
04.08.2026
Georgina Rodríguez breaks silence after body criticism with emotional message amid Cristiano Ronaldo wedding speculation
Revealed! Top 10 highest paid Chelsea players for 2026/27 season
Football
04.08.2026
Revealed! Top 10 highest paid Chelsea players for 2026/27 season