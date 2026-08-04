Revealed! Top 10 highest paid Chelsea players for 2026/27 season
So who exactly is earning the most at Stamford Bridge?
Chelsea's wage structure is on the opposite scale of their lavish spending on transfers, which has put them at the top of the biggest spending clubs since 2020.
Rather than handing out bloated fixed salaries, the Blues have structured deals heavily around incentives and performance-related bonuses, meaning players earn the big numbers only when they deliver.
It is a model that reflects genuine financial intelligence behind the scenes, and one that protects the club if a signing fails to hit expected levels.
The figures below reflect total annual packages, including incentives for the 2026-27 season, according to Capology.
Reece James tops the list with a total annual package of £15.6 million, though his base salary of £200,000 per week is matched by Wesley Fofana, who takes home £13 million in total.
Enzo Fernandez follows with £11.7 million, while Marco Palestra commands £10.92 million. Moisés Caicedo and Pedro Neto sit at £10.66 million and £10.4 million respectively, with Morgan Rogers matching Neto's total despite a lower base salary, a testament to the incentive-heavy structure.
Top 10 highest-paid Chelsea players
Reece James — £200,000 p/w (£15,600,000 p/a)
Wesley Fofana — £200,000 p/w (£13,000,000 p/a)
Enzo Fernandez — £180,000 p/w (£11,700,000 p/a)
Marco Palestra — £150,000 p/w (£10,920,000 p/a)
Moises Caicedo — £180,000 p/w (£10,660,000 p/a)
Pedro Neto — £160,000 p/w (£10,400,000 p/a)
Morgan Rogers — £150,000 p/w (£10,400,000 p/a)
Cole Palmer — £130,000 p/w (£8,450,000 p/a)
Joao Pedro — £125,000 p/w (£8,125,000 p/a)
Tosin Adarabioyo — £120,000 p/w (£7,800,000 p/a)