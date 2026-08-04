My age Is a talking point — Jordan Henderson admits after Chelsea move
The 36-year-old midfielder has put pen to paper on a contract that will keep him in West London until the summer of 2028.
Henderson arrived as a free agent after Brentford agreed to cut short his two-year deal, allowing the former Liverpool captain to seek a new challenge.
Speaking to the club’s official media channels after the announcement, Henderson expressed his excitement about joining the Blues.
“Given the size of the club, the manager, who I have great admiration for, and the quality of the players, this was a huge opportunity I couldn’t turn down,” he said.
Chelsea’s decision to bring in Henderson follows the departure of Andrey Santos, who was sold to Manchester United earlier this summer for up to £50m.
Addressing concerns about his advancing age, Henderson added: “I think there will be a big talking point with my age coming here… but I hope by the time I leave everybody recognises what I can give and bring to this club.
🔵🏴 Jordan Henderson to Chelsea fans: “I think there will be a big talking point with my age coming here… but I hope by the time I leave everybody recognises what I can give and bring to this club”.— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 3, 2026
“I’ll give absolutely everything everyday for this club”. pic.twitter.com/tOA0LNoxpf
“I’ll give absolutely everything every day for this club.”
Chelsea have been active in this window, bringing in 5 players, including club record signing Morgan Rogers, who arrived for 117 million from Aston Villa.
Alonso reportedly remains in the market for a new left-back following Marc Cucurella's departure.