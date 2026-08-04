My age Is a talking point — Jordan Henderson admits after Chelsea move

Chelsea completed a surprise move for Jordan Henderson on a free transfer, adding valuable experience to Xabi Alonso’s side.

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Speaking to the club’s official media channels after the announcement, Henderson expressed his excitement about joining the Blues.

“Given the size of the club, the manager, who I have great admiration for, and the quality of the players, this was a huge opportunity I couldn’t turn down,” he said.

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Henderson at Chelsea || X

Chelsea’s decision to bring in Henderson follows the departure of Andrey Santos, who was sold to Manchester United earlier this summer for up to £50m.

Addressing concerns about his advancing age, Henderson added: “I think there will be a big talking point with my age coming here… but I hope by the time I leave everybody recognises what I can give and bring to this club.

🔵🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Jordan Henderson to Chelsea fans: “I think there will be a big talking point with my age coming here… but I hope by the time I leave everybody recognises what I can give and bring to this club”.



“I’ll give absolutely everything everyday for this club”. pic.twitter.com/tOA0LNoxpf — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 3, 2026

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“I’ll give absolutely everything every day for this club.”

Chelsea have been active in this window, bringing in 5 players, including club record signing Morgan Rogers, who arrived for 117 million from Aston Villa.