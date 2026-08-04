'I know how to score' – Tolu Arokodare sets Ajax goal target

Tolu Arokodare says he is ready to score goals and help Ajax return to the top.

Nigerian striker Tolu Arokodare has expressed his determination to make an immediate impact at Ajax, insisting his primary responsibility is to score goals and help the Dutch giants return to the top of Dutch football.

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Tolu Arokodare scored on his Ajax DEBUT.

pic.twitter.com/9vKdD8Y98j — FOOTBALL ZENITH (@FOOTBALLZENITH1) August 4, 2026

The 25-year-old wasted little time announcing himself to Ajax supporters by scoring in the club's pre-season friendly against Volendam.

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Arokodare praises winning mentality at Ajax

The former Genk striker revealed that he has settled quickly into life in Amsterdam, praising both the welcoming atmosphere within the squad and the team's determination to bounce back from last season's disappointment.

"The players and the coaches are very welcoming. The mentality is great," Arokodare told Ajaxlife.

He added, "The team knows what happened last season and what we have to do this season. When you step onto the training field, you can feel the mentality. Everyone wants to win and return to the top."

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Arokodare made it clear that he understands the expectations placed upon him as a striker and is eager to contribute in every possible way.

"I want to help the team by scoring goals. I know how to score. That's my job. If I don't score, I try to make it hell for the defenders. If I fight for the team, the individual success will follow," he said.