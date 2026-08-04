Erika Choperena: Net Worth, Age, and Profile of Antoine Griezmann’s Wife

Discover Erika Choperena's age, net worth, career, family, children, and love story with Antoine Griezmann, the French football star's longtime wife.

While Antoine Griezmann is celebrated as one of France's greatest footballers, his wife, Erika Choperena, has quietly built a reputation of her own through her work in psychology, entrepreneurship, and family life.

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Known for staying away from unnecessary publicity, the Spanish native has become one of football's most admired partners for her humility, professionalism, and unwavering support.

Early Life and Education

Erika Choperena was born on March 5, 1990, in Spain’s Basque region, with roots linked to Navarra. She grew up away from the spotlight in a relatively private family environment. After completing her schooling, she moved to San Sebastián to study pedagogy and child psychology at the University of the Basque Country.

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Her academic background reflects a genuine interest in child development and education. Before her life became intertwined with football’s global stage, she worked or trained in roles supporting children, including those with special needs.

Meeting Antoine Griezmann and their love story

Erika’s path crossed with Antoine Griezmann around 2011, while he was a young player at Real Sociedad in San Sebastián. The two met in everyday university or social settings. Griezmann has openly admitted he pursued her persistently for about a year and a half before she agreed to date him.

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6. Antoine Griezmann & Erika Choperena



"Griezmann spent a whole year trying to win Erika over, but she wasn’t interested at first. Man played the long game and won. Now they’re married with kids. Never give up! 😤🏆" pic.twitter.com/z1IWYMdGAW — CAICENZO (@Cfc_caicenzo) January 30, 2025

Their relationship remained relatively private in the early years. As Griezmann’s career took off with his move to Atlético Madrid in 2014, the couple navigated the challenges of a rising star’s lifestyle while maintaining a low profile.

They welcomed their first child, daughter Mia, on April 8, 2016. A year later, on June 15 (or 16), 2017, they married in an intimate ceremony at the historic Palacio de Galiana in Toledo, Spain, attended by close family and select friends from the football world.

Family life: 4 children and a remarkable coincidence

Erika and Antoine are parents to four children: Mia(born April 8, 2016), Amaro (born April 8, 2019), Alba (born April 8, 2021), and Shai (born June 15, 2025).

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The first three children share the same birthday, April 8, creating one of football’s most unusual family coincidences. Shai, their youngest, broke the pattern and was born on the couple’s wedding anniversary. Griezmann described her arrival as “the missing piece in our puzzle.”

Erika is frequently described by her husband as the central organizer of their family life. Griezmann has publicly credited her with handling daily logistics so he can focus fully on football, calling her the one who “takes care of everything.”

Career, Entrepreneurship, and Public Presence

Beyond her role as a footballer’s wife, Erika has pursued her own interests. She previously ran a beauty and lifestyle blog called Cordialmente Erika.

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She later founded Duzama, a sustainable children’s clothing brand inspired by her own kids (the name draws from “douce” and the initials of her first three children). The brand received support from the Atlético Madrid circle, including members of Diego Simeone’s family, though it has since closed.

Erika maintains an Instagram presence (primarily under @eri_chope) with hundreds of thousands of followers. She shares curated glimpses of family life, travel, and personal moments while carefully avoiding overexposure.

Collaborations with fashion and beauty brands have formed part of her influencer activity, though she prioritizes privacy.

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Age, Appearance, and Net Worth

As of 2026, Erika Choperena is 36 years old. She stands approximately 5 feet 4 inches (163 cm) tall and is often noted for her natural beauty and understated presence.

Her personal net worth is estimated between $750,000 and $1 million. This figure stems from her work as a psychologist, blogging, brand collaborations, and entrepreneurial efforts. While her husband’s career has generated substantial wealth (Griezmann’s net worth is estimated in the tens of millions), Erika has maintained a degree of financial and professional independence.

A supportive partner behind the scenes

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Erika has been a constant presence through Griezmann’s major career chapters: Real Sociedad, Atlético Madrid, a spell at Barcelona, and his return to Atlético.

❝Ici (à l'Atleti) si tu gagnes quelque chose, tu rentreras dans l'histoire pour toujours. Là bas, tu ne seras qu'un de plus❞ 👸 ❤️🤍



— Madame Erika Choperena, l’épouse d’Antoine Griezmann 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/IIUNbVh2kJ — Atleti Francia 🇫🇷 (@AtletiFrancia) September 1, 2021