‘His touch was amazing’ - Lookman commends Griezmann for his amazing pass against Barcelona

Ademola Lookman commended Antoine Griezmann for the outstanding pass that resulted in Atlético Madrid's goal against Barcelona.

Atlético Madrid advanced to the semifinals, overcoming a 2-1 defeat to Barcelona on the night for a 3-2 aggregate victory, thanks to their 2-0 first-leg win.

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The decisive goal of the tie was scored by Lookman, set up by Griezmann's intelligent and skillful play.

The goal on the night was enough to secure Atlético's first semifinal appearance in nine years, where they are scheduled to meet Arsenal.

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Lookman hails Griezmann

In an interview with ESPN, Lookman discussed the goal's development, specifically acknowledging Griezmann's significant contribution.

“The pass to Grizi makes the play, and of course, his touch was amazing. It opens space for Marcos to run into.

Ademola Lookman has contributed nine (9) goals and assists since he joined Atletico.

“Then it’s just for me to sprint as fast as I can to get on the end of the cross, which I did, and thankfully I scored. I’m really happy," the Nigerian forward said.

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Ademola Lookman, who moved from Atalanta to Atlético Madrid for €35 million in the winter transfer window, is set to compete for his inaugural trophy with the club.

Antoine Griezmann celebrating || Imago

He will be instrumental when Atlético faces Real Sociedad in the Copa del Rey final this Saturday.

The Nigerian forward has been crucial in leading the team to the final, having netted two goals and contributed two assists in only three cup appearances.

Securing the title would not only affirm his crucial role within the squad but also provide a significant boost in confidence as the team approaches the season's climax, particularly ahead of their upcoming Champions League semi-final against Arsenal.

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