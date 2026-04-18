‘Another top team’ — Lookman sets sight on Arsenal after destroying Barcelona out of UCL

Super Eagles star Ademola Lookman is looking forward to giving Arsenal a dose of his Barcelona-destroying magic

Ademola Lookman is already relishing his next big challenge after playing a decisive role in Atletico Madrid’s dramatic Champions League triumph over Barcelona.

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With Arsenal up next, the Super Eagles star is embracing the moment rather than shying away from it.

Lookman fires Atletico past Barcelona

Lookman once again proved decisive on the biggest stage, scoring the crucial goal that helped Atletico Madrid secure a 3–2 aggregate victory over Barcelona.

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The Nigerian forward struck after Barcelona had clawed their way back into the tie through goals from Lamine Yamal and Ferran Torres, swinging momentum back in Atletico’s favour at a critical moment.

Since joining from Atalanta in the winter, Lookman has been in impressive form, contributing six goals and four assists in just 17 appearances across all competitions.

His impact has been immediate, adding pace, directness, and clinical finishing to Diego Simeone’s side as they push for European glory.

Arsenal clash excites Nigerian star

Looking ahead to the semi-finals, Lookman acknowledged the scale of the task but welcomed the challenge of facing Arsenal.

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“Another top team. You are in the semifinals of the Champions League, top teams, so it’s amazing,” he said, underlining his excitement at competing against Europe’s elite.

Despite talk of a potential final against either Bayern Munich or Paris Saint-Germain, Lookman remains grounded, insisting his immediate focus is on Atletico’s upcoming Copa del Rey final against Real Sociedad.