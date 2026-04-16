Ademola Lookman: Atletico's Nigerian star poised to end Arsenal's UCL dreams

Atletico Madrid forward Ademola Lookman will carry the dreams of over 250 million Nigerians into a high-stakes Champions League semi-final against Arsenal.

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His clinical first-half strike restored Atlético’s advantage after Lamine Yamal and Ferran Torres had levelled the tie on aggregate, sending Diego Simeone’s side into the last four for the first time since 2017.

Arsenal’s cagey 0-0 draw against Sporting CP 24 hours later saw the Gunners advance 1-0 on aggregate, setting up a final-four tie that many expect to be a tactical masterclass.

Mikel Arteta and Diego Simeone favour defensive discipline, meaning clear-cut chances are likely to be few and far between.

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Ademola Lookman could be the X-Factor against Arsenal

Since joining Atletico from Atalanta in the winter transfer window, Lookman has quickly established himself as a key player, delivering 10-goal contributions across all competitions.

Ademola Lookman has contributed nine (9) goals and assists since he joined Atletico.

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The former CAF Player of the Year and Europa League final hat-trick hero has shown he belongs at the highest level, and could be the decisive factor against the Gunners.

Looking ahead to the showdown with the Premier League leaders, Lookman acknowledged the task at hand but insisted the Rojiblancos are ready.

“Another strong team, another top team,” Lookman said.

“When you’re in the semi-finals of the Champions League, whoever you get will be tough. It’s a big occasion and one we’re really looking forward to.”

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By scoring against Barcelona, Lookman joined an elite group of Nigerians, including Obafemi Martins, Samuel Chukwueze, and Victor Osimhen, who have scored in a Champions League quarter-final.