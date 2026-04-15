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‘We’ve never had a player like that’ - Simeone hails Lookman, claims he is carrying more weight in the team

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 10:29 - 15 April 2026
Simeone hails Lookman
Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has lauded Ademola Lookman for his growing influence following the club's dramatic UEFA Champions League quarter-final victory over Barcelona on Tuesday night.
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Despite a 2-1 loss in the second leg, Atletico advanced to their first Champions League semi-final since the 2016–17 season with a 3-2 aggregate score. 

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The Nigerian international was the hero of the tie, scoring the decisive goal that ultimately secured their progression.

Lookman has made a significant impact since his €35 million transfer from Atalanta in the winter window, contributing six goals and four assists in all competitions for the Spanish side.

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Simeone speaks highly of Lookman

The Super Eagles forward played for 66 minutes in the second leg, but his first-half performance proved crucial in eliminating Barcelona. 

After the match, Simeone expressed his satisfaction with Lookman's contributions and highlighted his potential for further growth.

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone|| Image credit: Imago
Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone || Image credit: Imago

"He’s still evolving, he’s improving a lot defensively, which makes him even more important, and of course, he’s carrying more weight in the team," the Argentine manager stated.

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Simeone also praised Lookman's unique offensive abilities, which have added a new dimension to Atletico's attack.

"He’s brilliant offensively, he’s very courageous, and he’s very good in one-on-one situations. Since I’ve been at the club, we’ve never had players like that with those features," Simeone explained. 

Ademola Lookman has contributed nine (9) goals and assists since he joined Atletico.
Ademola Lookman has contributed nine (9) goals and assists since he joined Atletico.

"We are betting everything on playing almost four forwards... The amount of running we did was unbelievable, and Lookman's offensive importance gave pace to the team when he was on the ball."

The coach concluded by emphasising his high expectations for the forward: "We need more from him, he has more in his tank and we’ve seen it in Nigeria and well, he’s always played great."

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Atletico Madrid will now face the winner of the Arsenal-Sporting CP quarter-final in the semi-finals. The first leg is scheduled for April 28/29, with the return leg on May 5/6.

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