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Messi vs Maradona: Legendary Argentine strike weighs in on debate

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 23:09 - 31 May 2026
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For former Albiceleste striker Hernan Crespo, the comparison between Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona should not exist.
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Former Argentina international Hernán Crespo has refuses to be drawn into the comparison between Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona, emphasising that the South American nation is uniquely blessed to claim both legendary figures. 

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What Crespo said

Speaking in an upcoming exclusive interview with Koora, per Goal, Crespo delineated the distinct, awe-inspiring characteristics of each playmaker without attempting to rank them. 

"Diego was pure passion and my childhood hero. Leo, meanwhile, embodies technical perfection and unshakable consistency,” he explained. 

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Rather than feeding into the divisive narrative, Crespo insisted that both generational talents must simply be celebrated.

"I don't feel the need to compare them. As an Argentine, I just feel grateful to have witnessed both of them.. We are lucky to be the only country that has enjoyed the two greatest players in history."

Lionel Messi for Argentina. (Photo Credit: All about Argentina/X)
Lionel Messi for Argentina. (Photo Credit: All about Argentina/X)

Messi on the precipice of history 

For over a decade, Messi faced intense, relentless domestic criticism for failing to replicate Maradona's 1986 FIFA World Cup triumph in Mexico. 

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That narrative was only shattered when Messi matched his predecessor by guiding La Albiceleste to the 2022 FIFA World Cup crown in Qatar.

Now, as Argentina prepare to defend their title at the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicking off later this month across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, the 38-year-old Inter Miami forward stands on the precipice of history.

Successfully delivering a second consecutive World Cup title in the coming weeks would see Messi surpass Maradona's towering international legacy.

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