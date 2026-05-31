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Fabrizio provides crucial update on Osimhen's future

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 22:55 - 31 May 2026
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Barcelona are interested in a move for Osimhen - Photo: IMAGO
Victor Osimhen's future has birthed conflicting reports with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently debunking a viral narrative.
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Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen is reportedly unaware of any active transfer negotiations aimed at moving him away from Galatasaray this summer, amid rumours of an imminent transfer. 

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Osimhen not working on exit 

Renowned transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano stated that the 27-year-old forward currently does not employ a football agent and fully represents himself in all professional matters. 

Because Osimhen manages his own career decisions, the report emphasises that it is structurally unlikely for any club or intermediary to negotiate an exit package behind his back or without his  authorisation.

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It directly refutes the recent media reports claiming that, despite the striker's public declarations of love for the Istanbul giants, his representatives were quietly working behind the scenes to engineer a return to one of Europe's top five leagues.

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has impressed Nigerians after Nigeria vs Zimbabwe.
Eric Chelle says Osimhen and Lookman are important misses.

Chelle's comments fans flames 

The speculation surrounding the forward's future recently peaked following remarks from Nigerian national team head coach Éric Chelle.

The Super Eagles manager had initially seemed to confirm an impending transfer by stating Osimhen was omitted from upcoming international friendlies against Poland and Portugal on to sort out his club future. 

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However, Osimhen immediately took to Instagram to clarify that Chelle's comments were completely misconstrued and blown out of proportion.

Top European suitors continue to closely monitor his situation. Chief among them is FC Barcelona, who remain interested in the prolific frontman to replace Robert Lewandowski. 

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