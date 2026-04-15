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Ademola Lookman: Fans call for Ballon d’Or if Atletico win UCL

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 09:43 - 15 April 2026
Lookman earns Ballon d’Or shouts after sending Atletico Madrid to Champions League semi-finals
Ademola Lookman made history at the Metropolitano as his decisive strike against Barcelona secured Atletico Madrid’s first Champions League semi-final in nine years and sparked global award talk.
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History was made at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano on Tuesday night, as Nigerian forward Ademola Lookman cemented his status as a global superstar. 

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The Super Eagles attacker fired Atletico Madrid into the UEFA Champions League semi-finals, breaking Barcelona hearts and rewriting the record books for Nigerian football in the process.

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Despite a narrow 2-1 loss on the night to FC Barcelona, Atletico advanced 3-2 on aggregate. The hero was undeniably Lookman.

His decisive first-half goal in the 31st minute proved to be the golden strike that ended Atletico’s nine-year wait for a Champions League semi-final appearance. 

Ademola Lookman has contributed nine (9) goals and assists since he joined Atletico.
Ademola Lookman has contributed nine (9) goals and assists since he joined Atletico.

It was a moment of pure clinical brilliance that silenced the travelling Catalan fans and sent Madrid into a frenzy.

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"He has changed Simeone's life."

The impact Lookman has had since his €40 million move from Atalanta is nothing short of miraculous. 

Diego Simeone has often been accused of lacking attacking flair, but Lookman has provided the spark that has transformed the Argentine's tactical outlook.

Fans across social media are now convinced that Lookman has "changed Simeone’s life completely." 

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Diego Simeone admitted he's never had anyone like Lookman.
Diego Simeone admitted he's never had anyone like Lookman.

The obsession with the Nigerian star has reached such heights that supporters joked that the Atletico boss likely "sings glory to God in heaven" every morning for the gift of having Lookman in his squad. 

When Simeone claimed Lookman was the "missing piece" during the winter window, many were sceptical. Today, nobody is doubting him.

Lookman has changed Simeone's life.
Lookman has changed Simeone's life.

"He said Lookman was the missing piece when they signed him. I understand now." — Football fan.

The Ballon d’Or shout

The conversation has now shifted from being the best in Spain to being the best in the world. 

With Atletico now two games away from a final, the Ballon d’Or shouts are beginning loud.

If Lookman leads this team to the trophy, many believe he deserves "BDOR top 10 shouts" at the very least. 

He is no longer just a Super Eagles star; he is a primary contender for the highest individual honours in football. 

Nigeria has never had a Ballon d'Or winner, but Lookman is currently playing like a man determined to break that final ceiling.

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Ademola Lookman Barcelona Nigeria Champions League Atletico Madrid
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