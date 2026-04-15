Ademola Lookman: Fans call for Ballon d’Or if Atletico win UCL
History was made at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano on Tuesday night, as Nigerian forward Ademola Lookman cemented his status as a global superstar.
The Super Eagles attacker fired Atletico Madrid into the UEFA Champions League semi-finals, breaking Barcelona hearts and rewriting the record books for Nigerian football in the process.
Despite a narrow 2-1 loss on the night to FC Barcelona, Atletico advanced 3-2 on aggregate. The hero was undeniably Lookman.
His decisive first-half goal in the 31st minute proved to be the golden strike that ended Atletico’s nine-year wait for a Champions League semi-final appearance.
Atlético de Madrid. Más que un club. pic.twitter.com/n6TpoghPeb— Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) April 14, 2026
It was a moment of pure clinical brilliance that silenced the travelling Catalan fans and sent Madrid into a frenzy.
"He has changed Simeone's life."
The impact Lookman has had since his €40 million move from Atalanta is nothing short of miraculous.
Diego Simeone has often been accused of lacking attacking flair, but Lookman has provided the spark that has transformed the Argentine's tactical outlook.
Fans across social media are now convinced that Lookman has "changed Simeone’s life completely."
The obsession with the Nigerian star has reached such heights that supporters joked that the Atletico boss likely "sings glory to God in heaven" every morning for the gift of having Lookman in his squad.
When Simeone claimed Lookman was the "missing piece" during the winter window, many were sceptical. Today, nobody is doubting him.
🎤 Simeone has come to admire the Nigerian star after he became a key player for Atlético. 🇳🇬🔥 pic.twitter.com/ftkYjfu6QX— SportyTV (@SportyTV) April 14, 2026
"He said Lookman was the missing piece when they signed him. I understand now." — Football fan.
The Ballon d’Or shout
The conversation has now shifted from being the best in Spain to being the best in the world.
With Atletico now two games away from a final, the Ballon d’Or shouts are beginning loud.
If Lookman leads this team to the trophy, many believe he deserves "BDOR top 10 shouts" at the very least.
He is no longer just a Super Eagles star; he is a primary contender for the highest individual honours in football.
Lookman has changed Simeone’s life.— TobyWrites (@tobyasky) April 14, 2026
If he wins him the UCL, BDOR top 10 shouts.
Nigeria has never had a Ballon d'Or winner, but Lookman is currently playing like a man determined to break that final ceiling.