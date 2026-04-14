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Lookman makes Super Eagles history after destroying Barcelona again

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 22:24 - 14 April 2026
Atletico Madrid star Ademola Lookman has reached a new Super Eagles milestone after scoring against Barcelona
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Ademola Lookman once again proved to be Barcelona’s nightmare, firing Atletico Madrid into the Champions League semi-finals.

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The Nigerian forward’s decisive strike not only settled the tie but also etched his name into Super Eagles history.

Lookman strikes again to sink Barcelona

After playing a more restrained role in the first leg, Lookman was unleashed in a more advanced position for the return clash at the Wanda Metropolitano under Diego Simeone.

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Operating from the left side of midfield in a 5-4-1 setup, the Super Eagles star caused constant problems for Barcelona’s defence, particularly Jules Kounde.

His moment arrived in the 31st minute when he latched onto a precise cross from Marcos Llorente, calmly finishing to hand Atletico a crucial advantage and ultimately decide the quarter-final tie.

It marked yet another decisive contribution against Barcelona this season, following his standout display in the Copa del Rey where he both scored and assisted in a dominant 4-0 victory.

Nigerian star climbs elite Champions League ranks

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Lookman’s goal carried added significance beyond the result, as it took his Champions League tally to eight goals.

With that strike, he moved into third place among Nigeria’s all-time scorers in the competition, trailing only Victor Osimhen (16) and Obafemi Martins (9).

The milestone underlines his growing importance on the European stage, as he continues to deliver in high-pressure moments for Atletico Madrid.

For Barcelona, Lookman’s latest intervention adds to a growing list of painful encounters, while for Nigeria, it signals the rise of another Champions League match-winner capable of carrying the Super Eagles’ legacy forward.

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