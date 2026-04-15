Arsenal vs Sporting CP: Gunners set up semifinal clash with Ademola Lookman despite disappointing draw

Super Eagles star Ademola Lookman will play against Arsenal in the semifinal of the Champions League

Arsenal played out a drab 0-0 draw in the second leg of their Champions League quarterfinal against Sporting CP to secure a place in the semifinal after a 1-0 win in the first leg.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Gunners were unable to win on home soil, and made it one win in their last five matches in all competitions, but that one win, in the first leg of the tie, was enough for Arsenal to reach the semifinal, setting up a cracker against Ademola Lookman's Atletico Madrid.

Arsenal vs Sporting CP: How it happened

Arsenal began brightly but struggled to maintain their intensity as Sporting CP gradually grew into the game. The visitors created the better chances in the first half, with Francisco Trincão and Pedro Gonçalves both missing opportunities, while Geny Catamo came closest by striking the post just before halftime.

Arsenal, meanwhile, failed to seriously test goalkeeper Rui Silva, leaving the Emirates crowd frustrated.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sporting continued to threaten after the break, nearly scoring through Maximiliano Araújo, prompting Mikel Arteta to make changes, including introducing Kai Havertz. Arsenal showed brief attacking promise, with Noni Madueke firing into the side netting, but nerves persisted as they struggled to find a decisive goal.

Despite the tension, Arsenal finished strongly as Sporting began to fade. Leandro Trossard came closest, heading against the post from a corner, but the breakthrough never arrived.

Ultimately, Arsenal’s defensive solidity proved enough, securing their eighth clean sheet of the Champions League campaign. The result sends them into the semi-finals, where they will face Atletico Madrid, while extending their impressive home record in Europe.