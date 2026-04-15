Advertisement

Arsenal vs Sporting CP: Gunners set up semifinal clash with Ademola Lookman despite disappointing draw

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 21:59 - 15 April 2026
Super Eagles star Ademola Lookman will play against Arsenal in the semifinal of the Champions League
Advertisement

Arsenal played out a drab 0-0 draw in the second leg of their Champions League quarterfinal against Sporting CP to secure a place in the semifinal after a 1-0 win in the first leg.

Advertisement

The Gunners were unable to win on home soil, and made it one win in their last five matches in all competitions, but that one win, in the first leg of the tie, was enough for Arsenal to reach the semifinal, setting up a cracker against Ademola Lookman's Atletico Madrid.

Arsenal vs Sporting CP: How it happened

Arsenal began brightly but struggled to maintain their intensity as Sporting CP gradually grew into the game. The visitors created the better chances in the first half, with Francisco Trincão and Pedro Gonçalves both missing opportunities, while Geny Catamo came closest by striking the post just before halftime.

Arsenal, meanwhile, failed to seriously test goalkeeper Rui Silva, leaving the Emirates crowd frustrated.

Advertisement

Sporting continued to threaten after the break, nearly scoring through Maximiliano Araújo, prompting Mikel Arteta to make changes, including introducing Kai Havertz. Arsenal showed brief attacking promise, with Noni Madueke firing into the side netting, but nerves persisted as they struggled to find a decisive goal.

Despite the tension, Arsenal finished strongly as Sporting began to fade. Leandro Trossard came closest, heading against the post from a corner, but the breakthrough never arrived.

Ultimately, Arsenal’s defensive solidity proved enough, securing their eighth clean sheet of the Champions League campaign. The result sends them into the semi-finals, where they will face Atletico Madrid, while extending their impressive home record in Europe.

For Sporting, the defeat prolongs their wait for a first Champions League semi-final appearance and extends their winless away run against English opposition to 11 matches.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Arsenal vs Sporting: How do fans watch this — Arteta slammed for 'boring' style
Football
15.04.2026
Arsenal vs Sporting: How do fans watch this — Arteta slammed for 'boring' style
Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid: Bavarians exploit Camavinga red card in seven-goal thriller
Football
15.04.2026
Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid: Bavarians exploit Camavinga red card in seven-goal thriller
Arsenal vs Sporting CP: Gunners set up semifinal clash with Ademola Lookman despite disappointing draw
Football
15.04.2026
Arsenal vs Sporting CP: Gunners set up semifinal clash with Ademola Lookman despite disappointing draw
Yamal emulates Messi, promises to deliver Champions League to Barcelona
Football
15.04.2026
Yamal emulates Messi, promises to deliver Champions League to Barcelona
Big mistake — Napoli president regrets taking Conte advice on Osimhen, Kvara after €200M offer
Football
15.04.2026
Big mistake — Napoli president regrets taking Conte advice on Osimhen, Kvara after €200M offer
Atletico Madrid star tasked with marking Yamal hails youngster's quality
Football
15.04.2026
Atletico Madrid star tasked with marking Yamal hails youngster's quality after Champions League victory