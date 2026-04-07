Sporting CP vs Arsenal: Gunners rescued by late Havertz strike

Arsenal left it late to secure a crucial advantage in their Champions League quarterfinal first leg

A goal in the first minute of additional time from Kai Havertz helped Arsenal to an important first leg victory in their Champions League semifinal against Sporting CP.

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The German forward's goal assisted by Gabriel Martinelli came after a hard-fought battle in Portugal where the Gunners had already been denied an opener by VAR.

Sporting CP vs Arsenal: How it happened

Both sides began cautiously, but Sporting nearly struck first when Maxi Araújo unleashed a powerful left-footed effort that forced David Raya into a stunning save onto the crossbar.

Arsenal struggled to create early openings, with Viktor Gyökeres kept quiet and Noni Madueke coming closest with an audacious corner that struck the bar. Sporting’s defensive setup, often shifting into a back five, frustrated Arsenal, limiting their attacking rhythm.

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Despite delivering nine crosses into the box, the Gunners failed to make them count, while Sporting rarely threatened, managing just three touches in Arsenal’s penalty area before halftime.

The second half followed a similar pattern, with Declan Rice dominating midfield and breaking up Sporting’s attacks. Martin Ødegaard tested Rui Silva from a set-piece, while Trincão forced Raya into action at the other end.

Arsenal thought they had taken the lead through Martin Zubimendi, but the goal was ruled out for offside. Raya continued to impress, producing another crucial save late on to deny Geny Catamo.

Just as the game seemed destined for a draw, Kai Havertz struck in stoppage time with a composed low finish to seal the win. The result extends Sporting’s winless run against Arsenal, though their resilient display offers hope ahead of the return leg.

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