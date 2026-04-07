CAF President to visit Senegalese Head of State amidst AFCON 2025 saga

CAF boss Dr Patrice Motsepe is set to visit Senegal after the controversial decision to award Morocco the AFCON 2025 title

The fallout from the AFCON 2025 controversy continues to ripple across African football, and now CAF’s top leadership is stepping directly into the situation.

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With tensions still high in Senegal, a crucial meeting could shape the next phase of this escalating saga.

High-level talks planned as tensions linger

Patrice Motsepe is set to visit Senegal on Wednesday, where he will hold talks with President Bassirou Diomaye Faye and Abdoulaye Fall of the Fédération Sénégalaise de Football.

The visit comes at a delicate moment, with CAF yet to release full details of the agenda. However, it is widely expected that discussions will centre around the controversial decision to strip Senegal of their AFCON 2025 title and award it to Morocco.

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CAF and the Senegalese FA have confirmed that more information regarding the meeting will be made public in due course, but the symbolism of the visit is already significant. It represents an attempt to calm tensions and open direct dialogue following one of the most disputed rulings in recent African football history.

CAF stands firm but leaves door open for appeal

Despite mounting criticism, Motsepe has defended CAF’s decision, insisting the organisation remains committed to fairness and institutional integrity.

He admitted being “extremely disappointed” by the incidents surrounding the final, acknowledging the damage done to the competition’s image.

At the same time, he emphasised that CAF’s judicial structures are independent, pointing to differing rulings from internal bodies as evidence of that autonomy. The organisation, he said, has made deliberate efforts to strengthen governance by involving legal experts across its 54 member nations.

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Importantly, CAF has not shut the door on Senegal’s response. Motsepe confirmed that the West African nation has the right to take the matter to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, stating that CAF will respect whatever verdict is reached.