Lamine Yamal’s beautiful girlfriend has a message for worried fans ahead of FIFA World Cup debut

Inés García has sent a message to Spain supporters over the Yamal's condition after sharing a photo.

As Spain prepare to begin their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign, Lamine Yamal's girlfriend Inés García has given fans something to talk about.

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The influencer, who has been widely linked to Barcelona and Spain sensation Lamine Yamal, shared a new social media post that many supporters interpreted as a reassuring update on the teenager ahead of La Roja’s tournament opener.

Lamine Yamal and his new girlfriend Ines Garcia

The 21-year-old influencer took to Instagram with a photo showing the 18-year-old Yamal relaxing in a hotel room while wearing a facial mask, accompanied by the message: “He arrives at the World Cup perfectly, don’t worry about him.”

Instagram Stories/Ines Garcia

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The timing of García’s post comes as Spain are just days away from kicking off their World Cup campaign against Cape Verde at Atlanta Stadium in Georgia, with Yamal expected to play a central role in Luis de la Fuente’s plans.

The reigning European champions will then remain in Atlanta for a second group-stage clash against Saudi Arabia before travelling to Mexico to face Uruguay in their final Group A fixture.

Lamine Yamal is one of the highest-paid footballer at the 2026 World Cup | IMAGO

With Yamal entering the tournament as one of the highest-paid superstars, supporters have been eager for any indication that the 18-year-old is fully fit and ready for the challenge ahead.

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Lamine Yamal and Ines Garcia's relationship

Lamine Yamal and Ines Garcia are reportedly dating | Instagram

The pair have frequently found themselves at the centre of speculation from fans online, with supporters often scrutinising their social media activity for clues about their relationship.

Lamine Yamal and his girlfriend Ines Gracia

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Inés García in Greece with Lamine Yamal| Instagram

Garcia, a Sevilla based influencer has also seen her followers explode on social media amid her buzzing romance with La Roja's golden boy.

Inés García | Instagram

Inés García | Instagram

Weeks after the pair hard-launched their romance at Barcelona's end-of-season team dinner, García’s latest post has sparked fresh conversation among followers, many of whom viewed it as both a show of support and a subtle update ahead of the biggest tournament of Yamal’s young career.

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Spanish wonderkid Lamine Yamal |IMAGO