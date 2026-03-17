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AFCON 2025: CAF strip Senegal of title, award Morocco trophy
The Confederation of African Football (CAF) have decided to award the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON 2025) title to Morocco, stripping Senegal's Teranga Lions of their title as African Champions.
This decision came after the CAF Appeal Board decided that, in application of Article 84 of the Regulations of the AFCON, the Senegal National Team is declared to have forfeited the Final Match of the 2025 tournament after leaving the pitch in protest of a contentious penalty decision.
CAF overturns final result after Senegal walkout
Senegal had originally been crowned champions after a 1-0 victory over Morocco in the AFCON 2025 final, securing what appeared to be their second continental title. However, the match was marred by a lengthy stoppage after Senegal players walked off the pitch for over 10 minutes in protest of a late penalty awarded to Morocco.
The penalty, eventually taken by Brahim Díaz, was missed, and play resumed before Senegal held on to their lead until full-time.
The CAF Appeal Board decided that in application of Article 84 of the Regulations of the CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), the Senegal National Team is declared to have forfeited the Final Match of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Morocco 2025 (“the Match”),…— CAF Media (@CAF_Media) March 17, 2026
Despite the result standing initially, Morocco’s football federation, Fédération Royale Marocaine de Football, lodged a formal complaint, arguing that Senegal’s actions violated Articles 82 and 84 of AFCON regulations.
While the CAF Disciplinary Board initially dismissed the protest and upheld the match result, the CAF Appeal Board has now ruled otherwise. Citing Article 84, the board declared that Senegal effectively forfeited the final by leaving the pitch, leading to the reversal of the result.
Morocco crowned champions after historic ruling
Following the Appeal Board’s decision, Morocco have officially been awarded the AFCON 2025 title in what is one of the most controversial rulings in African football history. The decision effectively nullifies Senegal’s on-field victory and hands the trophy to the hosts.
Morocco had argued that Senegal’s temporary withdrawal from the match had a “material impact” on the outcome, a claim that ultimately proved decisive in the appeal ruling.
The verdict is supposedly meant to show CAF’s strict interpretation of its regulations regarding match abandonment and team conduct.
The development is expected to spark widespread debate across the football world, as it marks a rare instance of a major continental final being decided off the pitch. For Senegal, the decision represents a bitter and historic setback, while Morocco celebrate a remarkable and unexpected triumph on home soil.