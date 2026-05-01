Barcelona confirm star forward will return for El Clasico

Barcelona's head coach Hansi Flick shared some positive team news ahead of this weekend's LALIGA clash.

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick confirmed that star winger Raphinha has been medically cleared and is fully fit to play against Osasuna this weekend, implicitly guaranteeing his availability for the looming El Clásico against Real Madrid.

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What Flick said

Speaking during his pre-match press conference, the German tactician broke the exciting news, confirming the availability of both Raphinha and Marc Bernal.

“Injuries happen. Rapha always gives 100%. It’s his mentality, his attitude. He helps us a lot, but he’s struggled this season. It’s important to have him back. He’ll travel and we’ll see what happens. He’s the captain. Maybe he’ll give us what we need,” Flick confirmed, per Football Espana.

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“I don’t know about Andreas [if he’ll be able to play this season], we have to take it one step at a time. ‘Berni’ will be with us tomorrow.”

This confirmation arrives as a boost for Barcelona’s attack ahead of the highly anticipated clash with their eternal rivals, especially given that Lamine Yamal remains sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Further bolstering Flick's squad depth for what could be their coronation moment, teenage midfielder Marc Bernal is also set to make his long-awaited return to the matchday squad against Osasuna following a recovery period.

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Impact of Raphinha’s absence

The return of the 29-year-old Brazilian international comes just in time at the tail end of the campaign, following a devastating right hamstring tear he sustained during a high-intensity sprint on international duty in March.

His sudden absence fundamentally disrupted Barcelona's offensive structure and directly derailed their European ambitions, contributing to their agonising elimination from the Champions League.