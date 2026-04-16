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Nobody robbed you — Mikel Obi responds to Raphinha after Lookman ends Barca's UCL dream

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 09:23 - 16 April 2026
Former Super Eagles captain John Mikel Obi has weighed in on Barcelona’s Champions League exit at the hands of Atlético Madrid.
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Barcelona were bundled out of the competition on Tuesday night despite securing a 2-1 victory in the second leg, eventually losing 3-2 on aggregate.

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The second leg was pure chaos. Atlético went 2-0 down and looked like they would concede more, but they fought back to snatch the aggregate lead and silence the visiting crowd.

Nigerian international Ademola Lookman emerged as the hero, netting the vital goal that swung the momentum back to Madrid after being teed up by Marcos Llorente.

Mikel Obi slams Raphinha's robbery excuse after Barca crash out of UCL

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While the game was a thriller, the aftermath has been dominated by Barcelona players and fans crying foul over the refereeing, with Raphinha, in particular, calling it a robbery.

Mikel Obi || X
Mikel Obi || X

It’s a familiar story for the Catalans this season, but Mikel Obi isn't buying any of it. He believes the defeat was down to a lack of backbone rather than bad luck with the officials.

“A lot of FC Barcelona fans won’t like what I’m about to say, but it’s the truth. You dominated the ball the entire game just to do absolutely nothing with it, and then you shout ‘robbery’ when reality hits you,” Mikel told Mundo Deportivo.

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“That wasn’t a robbery, that was you exposing yourselves by having all the possession and zero killer instinct to show for it.

"That ‘comeback mentality’ you love to talk about… where was it? Because when the game really needed character, Atletico Madrid had it.”

Mikel highlighted the difference in mentality between the two sides, pointing to Lookman’s decisive finish compared to Barcelona’s post-match complaints.

“Ademola Lookman stepped up and decided the match, while Barcelona players were busy shaking hands with the referee as if he was going to change the score for them.

"They failed to come back against Atlético on two different occasions when they had to play them twice. Now they want to blame the referee for their incompetent style of play. That’s not how it works.”

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