Dele Bashiru’s manager laments ‘disastrous’ season, casts doubt on Lazio future

Super Eagles star Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and his Lazio side have suffered a turbulent 2025/26 season

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru’s club, Lazio are facing an uncertain future after a frustrating campaign, with head coach Maurizio Sarri openly questioning what lies ahead.

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The Italian tactician did not hold back in his assessment of his and Lazio’s struggles following their latest setback.

Sarri rues harsh defeat amid ongoing struggles

Lazio’s 1-0 loss to Fiorentina left Sarri frustrated, as he believed his side deserved more from the game.

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Despite controlling large portions of the match, Lazio were undone by a headed goal from Robin Gosens, while David De Gea produced key saves to deny Mattia Zaccagni and Petar Ratkov.

Sarri insisted the defeat was “frankly harsh,” pointing to his team’s dominance and control, but admitted their vulnerability to counter-attacks proved costly.

He also highlighted a major tactical issue, noting the absence of a true centre-forward presence in the box, which has plagued Lazio throughout the season.

‘Devastating’ season raises questions over future

The Lazio boss described the campaign as “devastating,” citing a crippling injury crisis that has consistently disrupted team selection and performance levels.

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With the club currently sitting ninth in Serie A and struggling for consistency, Sarri admitted uncertainty over both his own future and that of the club. “We’ll see what the club has in mind,” he said, suggesting that key decisions will be made at the end of the season.

Despite the league struggles, Lazio still have a Coppa Italia semi-final to focus on, offering a potential route to redemption.