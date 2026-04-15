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Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid: Arbeloa's job hanging by a thread after Champions League exit

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 23:25 - 15 April 2026
Alvaro Arbeloa's fate at Real Madrid has reportedly been sealed after Los Blancos' Champions League exit
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Real Madrid’s season has unravelled in dramatic fashion after their Champions League exit at the hands of Bayern Munich, leaving manager Alvaro Arbeloa on the brink.

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With domestic struggles compounding their European disappointment, the pressure is now firmly on the Bernabéu hierarchy to act.

Champions League exit seals Arbeloa’s fate

Real Madrid’s elimination from Europe effectively confirmed what many had anticipated: a deep Champions League run was Arbeloa’s only realistic path to keeping his job.

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Instead, the defeat to Bayern has capped off a disappointing campaign across all competitions. Los Blancos are also trailing Barcelona by nine points in the La Liga title race, while failures in the Copa del Rey have further underlined a season to forget.

Although Arbeloa remained composed when addressing his future after the match, reports suggest the club has already made up its mind.

With the option to extend his contract now looking unlikely, his departure at the end of the season appears almost certain.

Big-name replacements already lined up

With the season effectively over, attention in Madrid is rapidly shifting toward the summer rebuild—starting with the managerial position.

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Club president Florentino Perez is reportedly considering several high-profile candidates, including Jurgen Klopp, Didier Deschamps, and Mauricio Pochettino.

Among them, Pochettino is currently viewed as the most attainable option, although Klopp remains the dream appointment if he can be convinced to return to management.

As Real Madrid prepare for a crucial summer, the focus will now be on finding the right figure to restore the club’s dominance, while Arbeloa’s brief tenure edges closer to its inevitable conclusion.

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