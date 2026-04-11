Barcelona take advantage of Real Madrid's slip-up, go nine points clear in title race
The host head into the game following a disappointing home loss against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday in the quarter-final of the UEFA Champions League first leg.
Following the loss, they needed a response after seeing their title rivals, Real Madrid, drop points against Girona on Friday.
They responded well with a deserved victory, defeating Espanyol 4-1 and took a step closer to winning the league title.
As it happened
Barcelona boss Hansi Flick made three changes to the side that beat Atletico Madrid in La Liga last weekend.
There are two changes to the Espanyol team, who drew with Real Betis last time out. Fernando Calero and Kike García start for the away side. Clemens Riedel is suspended while Roberto Fernandez is on the bench.
Barcelona took the lead just nine minutes into the game, looking to take advantage of Real Madrid's slip-up.
Lamine Yamal took a corner that Ferran Torres met with a header into the back of the net at the back post.
With Barca dominating the game, Torres got his second to give the hosts a two-goal cushion going into the half-time break.