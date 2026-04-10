Real Madrid vs Girona: Mbappe, Vini caged as Los Blancos hand Barcelona LaLiga title boost

12th-placed Girona held Real Madrid to a 1-1 draw at the Bernabeu, further denting their LaLiga title hopes.

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Real Madrid’s title hopes suffered another blow as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Girona at the Bernabéu.

Despite a bright start featuring Jude Bellingham’s first start since January, Los Blancos struggled for rhythm.

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Federico Valverde eventually broke the deadlock early in the second half with a trademark long-range strike that swerved past Paulo Gazzaniga.

However, the lead was short-lived as Thomas Lemar capitalized on defensive space to fire home a 62nd-minute equalizer.

👏 SUMEM UN PUNT AL BERNABÉU! pic.twitter.com/GlF1K8o23h — Girona FC (@GironaFC) April 10, 2026

A frustrated home crowd witnessed late misses from Kylian Mbappe, whose penalty appeal was also dismissed. Following defeats to Mallorca and Bayern Munich, Alvaro Arbeloa’s side now trails Barcelona by six points, with the Catalans holding a game in hand to potentially go nine clear.