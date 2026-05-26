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Nigeria vs Zimbabwe: Super Eagles new boy sends powerful message to fans ahead anticipated opener

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 09:18 - 26 May 2026
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Nigeria vs Zimbabwe: Super Eagles new boy sends powerful message to fans ahead anticipated opener
From the NPFL trenches to a London luxury hotel! New Super Eagles defender Chibueze Oputa opens up about winning the title and matching up against Zimbabwe.
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  • Enugu Rangers right-back Chibueze Oputa won the NPFL title and earned his maiden senior international call-up all within 48 hours.

  • The defender missed his team’s wild championship parade in Lagos after being immediately whisked away on to the UK.

  • Speaking from the team hotel ahead of Tuesday night's Unity Cup opener against Zimbabwe, Oputa promised fans absolute war and passion.

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The football gods are currently operating on an absolute overdrive for Enugu Rangers’ breakout star, Oputa Chibueze.

Within the span of a single weekend, the flying right-back went from grinding in the local trenches to capturing a historic domestic title and flying straight into the glitz of London for his first senior international assignment.

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Oputa Chibueze
Oputa Chibueze missed the title party in Lagos.

It is a true grassroots fairytale. Dubbed the "Reece James of the NPFL" by domestic scouts, Oputa's tireless running, telepathic defensive discipline, and lethal crossing ability served as the literal engine behind coach Fidelis Ilechukwu’s championship blueprint.

His standout campaign culminated on Sunday as Enugu Rangers fought to a dramatic 2-1 final-day victory over Ikorodu City to claim a record-equalling ninth NPFL crown.

Oputa is known as a tireless right-back, marauding runner, who is a lethal set-piece threat.
Oputa is known as a tireless right-back, marauding runner, who is a lethal set-piece threat.

However, while his teammates were devolving into pure, wild celebration across the streets of Lagos and Enugu, Oputa was watching the historic moment unfold from thousands of miles away via a phone screen.

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He had been heavily hijacked by Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle for international duty before he could even touch the championship trophy.

Chelle urges Super Eagles not to be intimidated
Chelle hijacked Oputa from Rangers.

But speaking exclusively to Pulse Sports from the team’s camp in London ahead of Tuesday night’s highly anticipated Unity Cup opener against the Warriors of Zimbabwe at The Valley, the newly minted defender completely bypassed boring scripts to deliver a raw, powerful message to Nigerian fans.

"I’m very happy and grateful. Winning the league and getting my first Super Eagles callup at the same time is a big moment for me. If I get the chance to play, expect hard work, passion and my best for the country. I’m always ready to give everything for the badge."

Oputa has promised war and passion if he features vs Zimbabwe.
Oputa has promised war and passion if he features vs Zimbabwe.
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A New Dawn to Break the Zimbabwe Curse

Oputa won't have any time to cry about missing the champagne showers back home. The stakes are moving incredibly fast, and he has a massive point to prove on the international stage.

Following a frustrating string of results in recent history, including failing to beat Zimbabwe in three consecutive meetings, coach Chelle has heavily reformed the national team structure.

He named a youth-heavy, experimental 27-man squad featuring 12 debutants tasked with defending Nigeria's Unity Cup title.

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Alongside fellow Rangers teammate Obinna Igboke, Oputa represents the new wave of hungry domestic talent trusted to inject grit, high intensity, and a desperate desire back into the national team shirt. The traditional heavy hitters might be resting, but the hunger radiating from the camp's new faces is palpable.

Kenneth Igboke, the Rangers left-back also got a Super Eagles call. || Image credit: Imago
Kenneth Igboke, the Rangers left-back also got a Super Eagles call. || Image credit: Imago

With his prayers officially answered, an NPFL winner's medal wrapped around his neck, and his confidence sitting at an all-time high, Nigerian fans should expect nothing short of the "hard work and passion" he promised. ,

If Chelle hands him his starting shirt tonight at 7:30 PM, the flying right-back is fully prepared to channel that championship energy and completely lock down the right flank for the badge.

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