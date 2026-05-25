Onuachu fires deadly cup-winning brace as ‘Senior Sub’ Iheanacho delivers another clutch goal

From cup-final gold in Turkey and Scotland to Premier League promotion joy, see how our Naija Stars Abroad completely dominated the global weekend football review.

Paul Onuachu scores a spectacular, Man-of-the-Match brace to guide Trabzonspor to the Turkish Cup glory alongside Chibuike Nwaiwu and Tony Nwakaem e.

Kelechi Iheanacho comes off the bench to score the decisive goal, securing the domestic double for Celtic in a dramatic Scottish Cup Final.

Semi Ajayi is officially back in the English Premier League after Hull City won the decisive Championship Playoff final against Middlesbrough!

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What an absolutely historic, trophy-laden weekend for Nigerian football players across the world!

From jaw-dropping Cup Final masterclasses to important promotion battles, our stars did not just participate, they completely ran the show.

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Whether it was picking up silverware in Glasgow and Istanbul or sealing a dream ticket back to the English top flight, the group chats are officially overflowing with pride.

Let’s dive straight into our unfiltered, high-octane weekend review of the Naija Stars Abroad.

The Ultimate Winners: Golden Cups & Premier League Promotion

Paul Onuachu Rules Turkey (Trabzonspor)

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Put some absolute respect on his name! Paul Onuachu put on a certified clinic in the Turkish Cup Final, spearheading Trabzonspor to ultimate glory.

The towering striker opened the scoring with a stunning, world-class goal before ruthlessly hunting down a second to complete a deadly brace.

Unsurprisingly, Onuachu was named the undisputed Player of the Match, celebrating on the podium alongside compatriots Chibuike Nwaiwu and Tony Nwakaeme.

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Kelechi Iheanacho: The Double Catalyst (Celtic)

They don't call him "Senior Man" for nothing! Just a week after wild social media banter trolled Cristiano Ronaldo over his league triumph, Kelechi Iheanacho proved his clutch credentials yet again.

Coming off the bench as a tactical 'Senior Sub' in the Scottish Cup Final, Iheanacho delivered a flawless, high-energy display and scored the definitive goal to wrap up a historic domestic Double for the Bhoys. If you need a trophy, you know exactly who to call!

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Gods time is the best

Double trophy 🏆 🏆

Double blessing

Chukwu’Okike Dalu 🙏🏽🍀💚 pic.twitter.com/YIhMLChRZH — Kelechi Iheanacho (@67Kelechi) May 23, 2026

Semi Ajayi is Back in the Big Time! (Hull City)

Massive congratulations are in order for Super Eagles rock Semi Ajayi! Hull City have officially booked their ticket to the English Premier League after conquering Middlesbrough in a heart-stopping Championship Playoff Final.

Ajayi's defensive steel all season has been elite, and he gets his fully deserved return to the greatest league in the world.

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The English Premier League & Stateside Round-Up

Over in the UK, the Premier League wrapped up its 2025/26 campaign with plenty of mixed emotions. We already detailed the bittersweet final-day heartbreak for Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey, who both dropped 10/10 performances in Fulham's 2-0 win over Newcastle, only to miss out on Europe by a single point to finish 11th.

Meanwhile, powerhouse striker Taiwo Awoniyi featured off the bench for Bournemouth as they fought out a tough draw on the final day, officially locking down a 16th-place finish on the table.

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The Continental Mixed Bag: Lazio Joy, Atletico Pain

Across the Atlantic, Super Falcons defender Nicole Payne showed out in the NWSL, scoring a brilliant, historic first goal for Orlando Pride to hand her side a gritty, narrow away victory over the San Diego Wave.

In Italy's Serie A finale, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru ended his transitional season in absolute luxury.

As the internet continues to hype his movement, he scored a breathtaking equaliser against Pisa, earning wild viral comparisons as the “Naija Harry Kane” after his insane turn and finish.

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Unfortunately, there weren't smiles everywhere. Over in Spain, Ademola Lookman and Atletico Madrid suffered a brutal final-day reality check, crashing to a humiliating 5-1 defeat away at Villarreal. Lookman will be eager to flush that result out of his system immediately.

The Next Stop: National Team Duty

With the club season officially dead and buried, the attention turns completely to Eric Chelle's national team camp.

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