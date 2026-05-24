Naija Harry Kane! — Super Eagles midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru compared to Bayern star after mad goal

Super Eagles midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru scored a spectacular final-day equalizer for SS Lazio against Pisa, earning wild comparisons to England legend Harry Kane.

Super Eagles midfield maestro Fisayo Dele-Bashiru saved the day for SS Lazio, scoring a breathtaking, world-class equaliser in their final Serie A match of the season.

Lazio overcame a shock opening goal from Pisa to secure a hard-fought 2-1 victory at the Stadio Olimpico.

The sheer technique, confidence, and raw power behind the strike have caused a massive storm on social media.

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The Italian Serie A season has officially come to a close, but some football fans are completely losing their minds over a bit of pure Nigerian magic!

Super Eagles midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru chose the ultimate final day of the season to score his first and only goal of the domestic campaign and it was an absolute masterpiece.

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Lazio welcomed Pisa to the Stadio Olimpico for a final-day clash that quickly threatened to go completely off-script.

The visitors shocked the Rome crowd by bagging a ruthless, unexpected opening goal to put Lazio on the back foot.

But just when the home fans were starting to panic, Dele-Bashiru stepped up to produce a moment of unadulterated genius, unleashing a rocket of a strike to draw Lazio level before they eventually went on to secure a 2-1 victory.

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“Even Better Than Harry Kane!”

The sheer audacity, clinical technique, and raw ball-striking power of the goal instantly sent social media into an absolute frenzy.

With the video of the goal going completely viral on X (formerly Twitter), fans across the globe started aggressively comparing his clinical turn and finish to England and Bayern Munich superstar Harry Kane.

The internet could not get over how criminally underrated the strike was. One amazed fan quickly took to social media to call out the lack of mainstream media hype, posting:

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“Fisayo Dele-Bashiru scored this beautiful goal against Pisa and the Internet is quiet.”

Fisayo Dele Bashiru scored this beautiful goal against Pisa and the Internet is quiet. pic.twitter.com/ZgtzTzAK4O — Naija Ballers (@9ja_Ballers) May 23, 2026

Another fan dissected the sheer mechanics of the strike, noting he executed a similar turn to Harry Kane last night and followed it up with an even better finish!

Another commentator was left in complete awe of the aesthetic beauty of the movement, simply stating: “Wow... football is truly art.”

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However, the empty seats at the Stadio Olimpico didn't escape the sharp eyes of the online community.

Jokingly reacting to the low stadium attendance for a final-day match, a cheeky neutral fan texted the group chat, writing: “If the Lazio home fans decided it wasn’t worth coming to watch, who am I na wey be EPL fan?”

Riding a Wave of Confidence into the Super Eagles Camp

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Dele-Bashiru couldn't have timed this blockbuster performance any better. The timing is absolutely perfect as he prepares to jet out of Italy to link up with the national team.

As we covered in our comprehensive breakdown of Eric Chelle’s heavyweight 24-man Super Eagles squad for the high-profile June Series, Dele-Bashiru is a vital component of the midfield engine room tasked with taking down Poland in Warsaw on June 3, before facing Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal on June 10.

Fisayo Dele Bashiru || Imago

While a completely different, youth-dominated experimental squad prepares to defend the Unity Cup title in London next Tuesday, Fisayo will be resting his legs, knowing he has firmly secured his respect on the European stage.