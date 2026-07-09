Brahim Diaz's World Cup record sparks Jay-Jay Okocha debate

Nigerians Are Comparing Jay-Jay Okocha to Brahim Diaz After World Cup Record

Real Madrid's forward Brahim Diaz was in superb form as Morocco thrashed co-hosts Canada 3-0 in the round of 16, a result that sets up a mouth-watering quarterfinal clash against France.

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Diaz, 26, pulled on his playmaking boots to pick up two assists in the win, taking his tournament tally to four and in doing so became the African player with the most assists in a single World Cup in the tournament's history.

A RECORD THAT'S DIVIDING OPINION

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What has really got Nigerians talking is the context: all four of Diaz's assists have come in this one World Cup, in just four appearances, prompting pointed comparisons to Nigerian legend Jay-Jay Okocha and his generation of Super Eagles, none of whom managed to set a similar record across their own World Cup careers.

The debate erupted on social media, with one fan asking the question that's been doing the rounds: 'How is Brahim Diaz's 4 assists in just 4 apps the highest ever assist record by an African player in World Cup history? Wetin dem Okocha and co wey play 3 World Cup editions kan do?'

FANS RUSH TO OKOCHA'S DEFENCE

Not everyone was ready to let the comparison stand, though. Several Nigerian fans were quick to push back, arguing that assists were never the currency Okocha's game was measured in.

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Jay Jay Okocha, Super Eagles legend

'Okocha's record was for most dribbles in a game,' one fan pointed out. 'Nothing concern am with assist.'

Another went further, arguing that Okocha's World Cup legacy was built on flair and entertainment rather than end product or individual accolades:

How is Brahim Diaz's 4 assists in just 4 apps the highest ever assist record by an African player in World Cup history?



Wetin dem Okocha and co wey play 3 World Cup editions kan do? 🥹 — Daddy Zs (@TheSeunOreks) July 4, 2026

'Jay Jay was just enjoying himself. He is almost not on the top 10 African best players. I don't think he ever won African best player of the year. He played on his own terms.'

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Others were quick to point out that while the record is real, it shouldn't be blown out of proportion.

'The highest in total is 8 lmao,' one fan wrote, referencing the all-time World Cup assist record set by non-African players. 'Highest for an African being 4 isn't that surprising.'