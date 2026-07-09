World Cup
‘The hunger is even greater’ - Xhaka claims Switzerland are prepared for Messi’s Argentina
For many on the Swiss team, the match in Kansas City represents a dream opportunity to face Lionel Messi for the first time.
After a dramatic penalty shootout victory over Colombia in the round of 16, Murat Yakin's squad now faces its toughest challenge yet.
Argentina, fresh off a stunning 3-2 comeback win against Egypt, stands in their way. The showdown at Kansas City Stadium will test a Swiss side currently enjoying an eight-match unbeaten run.
Xhaka speaks on facing Messi
Swiss captain Granit Xhaka believes the mounting pressure of the knockout stages is fuelling his team's desire to advance even further.
"When you’re this close, the hunger is even greater," he told Nau.ch. "It’s a very good kind of pressure we have now – we want to keep going."
The midfielder acknowledged the privilege of competing in an era defined by football's modern legends.
"It must be a great privilege for us to be able to play in the Messi and [Cristiano] Ronaldo era," he said, before shifting focus to tactics.
"We haven't been able to analyse Argentina in depth yet, but we will begin a very thorough analysis tomorrow."
Switzerland faces a monumental task in containing an Argentine attack that has scored in their last five World Cup matches.
Messi, the tournament's leading scorer with eight goals, will be the primary threat to a disciplined Swiss defence.
To overcome Lionel Scaloni's side, who are on a 12-game winning streak, the Rossocrociati will need a flawless performance.