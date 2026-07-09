‘The hunger is even greater’ - Xhaka claims Switzerland are prepared for Messi’s Argentina

Switzerland's players are buzzing with anticipation for their World Cup quarter-final clash against reigning champions Argentina, with captain Granit Xhaka declaring his side is "hungry" to spring a major surprise.

For many on the Swiss team, the match in Kansas City represents a dream opportunity to face Lionel Messi for the first time.

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After a dramatic penalty shootout victory over Colombia in the round of 16, Murat Yakin's squad now faces its toughest challenge yet.

Argentina, fresh off a stunning 3-2 comeback win against Egypt, stands in their way. The showdown at Kansas City Stadium will test a Swiss side currently enjoying an eight-match unbeaten run.

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Xhaka speaks on facing Messi

Swiss captain Granit Xhaka believes the mounting pressure of the knockout stages is fuelling his team's desire to advance even further.

"When you’re this close, the hunger is even greater," he told Nau.ch. "It’s a very good kind of pressure we have now – we want to keep going."

Switzerland skipper Granit Xhaka || Imago

The midfielder acknowledged the privilege of competing in an era defined by football's modern legends.

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"It must be a great privilege for us to be able to play in the Messi and [Cristiano] Ronaldo era," he said, before shifting focus to tactics.

"We haven't been able to analyse Argentina in depth yet, but we will begin a very thorough analysis tomorrow."

Lionel Messi scores for Argentina || Imago

Switzerland faces a monumental task in containing an Argentine attack that has scored in their last five World Cup matches.

Messi, the tournament's leading scorer with eight goals, will be the primary threat to a disciplined Swiss defence.

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