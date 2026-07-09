'My mum would have a heart attack' - Tolami Benson lifts lid on wedding plans with Bukayo Saka

The influencer has opened up about her future with the Arsenal and England star, admitting she’d happily run away and get married in secret, if it weren’t for one major obstacle.

Bukayo Saka’s fiancée, Tolami Benson, has offered fans a rare glimpse into the couple’s future together, revealing the kind of wedding she dreams of having with the England star.

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In a new interview with The Sunday Times Style, the 25-year-old influencer admitted she has always loved the idea of eloping with Saka but joked that one person would never let it happen.

Bukayo Saka and Tolami Benson at the 2026 World Cup | Getty Images

“My mum would have a heart attack,” Benson said as quoted by Daily Mail, explaining why the romantic idea of running away to get married is unlikely to become reality.

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‘I’d Love to Elope’

Saka engages Tolami | IG

Although Benson finds intimate weddings appealing, she acknowledged that family expectations would make such a decision almost impossible.

Instead, she expects the celebration to include their loved ones, even if a small private ceremony would have been her personal preference.

The revelation is one of the most candid comments she has made about her relationship with Saka since the pair announced their engagement in November last year.

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Tolami Benson and Bukayo Saka are engaged | Instagram

While many footballers’ partners opt for lavish overseas hen weekends, Benson revealed she has something completely different in mind.

Rather than extravagant luxury, she said she hopes for an old-school hen party filled with games, laughter and a little chaos among her closest friends.

She explained that meaningful memories matter far more to her than elaborate displays of wealth or social media moments.

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Keeping Their Relationship Private

Bukayo Saka and Tolami Benson attend "Bukayo Saka: The Time Is Now" New York Premiere at Metrograph on June 03, 2026 in New York City | Getty Images

Despite being one of English football’s most recognisable couples, Saka and Benson have deliberately kept much of their relationship away from public view.

The couple rarely discuss their private lives publicly, making Benson’s interview one of the clearest insights yet into how they envision life beyond football.

Tolami Benson and Bukayo Saka | Instagram

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Her comments come as Saka continues to enjoy another impressive tournament with England at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with Benson regularly seen supporting him from the stands.

Although no wedding date has been announced, fans now have a better idea of what the celebration could look like.