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Fiery Hossam Hassan wins new contract as Egypt head coach after Argentina loss

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 16:40 - 09 July 2026
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Egypt have rewarded record-goalscorer Hossam Hassan with a new contract as head coach of the national team
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The Egyptian Football Association has officially approved a lucrative contract extension for national team head coach Hossam Hassan following a historic campaign at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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The 59-year-old tactician has been handsomely rewarded for orchestrating the Pharaohs' deepest and most successful run in tournament history.

Egypt Secure Stability for Long-Term Project

EFA President Hany Abo Rida confirmed that the association's board completely approved the renewal of contracts for both head coach Hossam Hassan and team director Ibrahim Hassan.

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The announcement provides much-needed clarity for the coaching staff, as Hassan had previously revealed he had been leading the national side entirely without a formal contract since February 2026.

Local media outlets report that the newly approved long-term agreement will run until 2030, giving the technical team full security to build a competitive squad for the next global cycle.

Historic World Cup Run Rewarded Despite Heartbreak

Hassan has completely transformed Egypt's footballing fortunes since his initial appointment back in February 2024, where he first guided them to the semifinals of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Under his aggressive leadership, the Pharaohs claimed their first-ever World Cup victory with a 3-1 win over New Zealand in Group G, followed by a dramatic penalty shootout triumph over Australia in the Round of 32.

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Although their dream eventually ended with a heartbreaking 3-2 loss to defending champions Argentina, which Hassan believes was unjust, the EFA chose to back Hassan's vision rather than starting over.

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