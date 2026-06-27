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Egypt coach issues bold statement after Egypt qualifies for World Cup knockout stage

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 13:15 - 27 June 2026
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Egypt coach Hossam Hassan. Image: Imago
Egypt coach Hossam Hassan. Image: Imago
Hassan says the Pharaohs are ready to face any opponent in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32.
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Egypt head coach Hossam Hassan has declared that his side is prepared to take on any opponent after booking a place in the Round of 32 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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The Pharaohs secured qualification following a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Iran on Saturday, finishing second in Group G behind Belgium to earn a knockout clash against Australia.

Hassan praises players, issues strong warning

Speaking after the match, Hassan commended his players for their resilience and determination throughout the group stage.

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"We're unbeaten and we're proud of that. I said from the start that it would be a tough group stage. It's an honour to get through to the next round," Hassan told FIFA.com.

"I'd like to thank my players because they've brought immense joy to our fans,” he added.

With Australia awaiting in the Round of 32, Hassan made it clear that Egypt would approach the knockout stages with confidence rather than fear.

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He said, "I'm not thinking about our next opponent; we're ready to play against anyone. We're capable of playing our own style of football, of adapting, and respecting every opponent. We won't be afraid of anyone."

Egypt will now turn its attention to a crucial knockout meeting with Australia as they attempt to continue its impressive World Cup campaign.

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