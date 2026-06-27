2026 FIFA World Cup: Belgium beat Egypt to top spot, hand New Zealand a heavy defeat to qualify

Belgium secured an automatic qualification to the Round of 32 after thrashing New Zealand in their final group game.

The Red Devils started the tournament poorly, with draws in their first two games at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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With just two points in Group G, they needed a win in their last group game against New Zealand to take them to the knockout stage.

However, they did not just secure a win, but they also handed the All Whites a heavy 5-1 defeat, knocking them out of the competition.

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As it happened

New Zealand make two changes to the starting line-up from their 3-1 loss to Egypt. Darren Bazeley brings in Tyler Bindon and Ryan Thomas for Callum McCowatt and Michael Boxall.

On the other hand, Jeremy Doku, who recently welcomed his first child, started as Rudi Garcia made five changes to the Belgium XI.

The first half saw the Red Devils dominate New Zealand, and their efforts were crowned in the 28th when Trossard pounced onto a loose ball from a corner to give Belgium the lead.

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Trossard scores a brace for Belgium || imago

In the second half, Belgium became ruthless in front of goal, scoring four, and the All Whites only managed a consolation.

Trossard was at it again for the second goal of the game to make it a brace for the Arsenal star in the 50th minute after lashing at a bouncing loose ball to beat the goalkeeper.

Lukaku on the scoresheet for Belgium || Imago

Kevin De Bruyne made it 3-0 for Belgium from a long-range shot, with Trossard providing the assist for the goal.

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New Zealand could only manage a consolation goal for themselves, with Elijah Just scoring a half-volley.