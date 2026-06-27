World Cup logo

World Cup

Overview Standings Fixtures Statistics Teams
Advertisement

2026 FIFA World Cup: Belgium beat Egypt to top spot, hand New Zealand a heavy defeat to qualify

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 06:29 - 27 June 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Belgium hand New Zealand a heavy defeat
Belgium secured an automatic qualification to the Round of 32 after thrashing New Zealand in their final group game.
Advertisement

The Red Devils started the tournament poorly, with draws in their first two games at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Advertisement

With just two points in Group G, they needed a win in their last group game against New Zealand to take them to the knockout stage.

However, they did not just secure a win, but they also handed the All Whites a heavy 5-1 defeat, knocking them out of the competition.

Advertisement

As it happened

New Zealand make two changes to the starting line-up from their 3-1 loss to Egypt. Darren Bazeley brings in Tyler Bindon and Ryan Thomas for Callum McCowatt and Michael Boxall.

On the other hand, Jeremy Doku, who recently welcomed his first child, started as Rudi Garcia made five changes to the Belgium XI.

The first half saw the Red Devils dominate New Zealand, and their efforts were crowned in the 28th when Trossard pounced onto a loose ball from a corner to give Belgium the lead.

Advertisement
Trossard scores a brace for Belgium || imago
Trossard scores a brace for Belgium || imago

In the second half, Belgium became ruthless in front of goal, scoring four, and the All Whites only managed a consolation.

Trossard was at it again for the second goal of the game to make it a brace for the Arsenal star in the 50th minute after lashing at a bouncing loose ball to beat the goalkeeper.

Lukaku on the scoresheet for Belgium || Imago
Lukaku on the scoresheet for Belgium || Imago

Kevin De Bruyne made it 3-0 for Belgium from a long-range shot, with Trossard providing the assist for the goal.

Advertisement

New Zealand could only manage a consolation goal for themselves, with Elijah Just scoring a half-volley.

Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Saelemaekers went on to add two late goals to seal the victory for Belgium, handing the All Whites a 5-1 thumping.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Belgium World Cup
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
2026 FIFA World Cup: Mbappe jumps over Messi, as Dembele announces himself — Golden Ball standings (Live Rankings)
2026 FIFA World Cup
27.06.2026
2026 FIFA World Cup: Mbappe jumps over Messi, as Dembele announces himself — Golden Ball standings (Live Rankings)
2026 FIFA World Cup: Why fans believe UEFA President and Europe won’t be happy with Senegal
2026 FIFA World Cup
27.06.2026
2026 FIFA World Cup: Why fans believe UEFA ‘won’t be happy’ with Senegal
Senegal BEAT Nigeria, South Africa & Ghana to rewrite World Cup history
2026 FIFA World Cup
27.06.2026
Cooking all tournament: Senegal BEAT Nigeria, South Africa & Ghana to rewrite World Cup history
History made! Seven African countries STORM into 2026 FIFA World Cup knockout stage
2026 FIFA World Cup
27.06.2026
History made! Seven African countries STORM into 2026 FIFA World Cup knockout stage
Venezuela Earthquake: Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo backs devastated families as relief fund nears $4M
Football
27.06.2026
Venezuela Earthquake: Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo backs devastated families as relief fund nears $4M
Chelle hails debutants. but calls for improvement
Super Eagles
27.06.2026
Former Super Eagles star questions NFF's ability to sustain Eric Chelle's $100,000 salary