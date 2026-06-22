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I fell asleep in first and second half - Ibrahimovic slams Belgium after World Cup draw with Iran

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 15:20 - 22 June 2026
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Ibrahimovic slams Belgium after World Cup draw
Zlatan Ibrahimovic has delivered a scathing critique of Belgium's World Cup performance, branding their draw against Iran a "snooze-fest" that nearly put him to sleep.
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The draw leaves Belgium with just two points from their opening two matches in Group G, following an earlier 1-1 result against Egypt. 

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With their qualification hopes on the line, the team faces a must-win final group-stage match against New Zealand. 

For a squad filled with world-class attacking talent, the inability to find the back of the net has become a critical concern.

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Ibrahimovic blasts Belgium’s performance

The legendary striker's harsh words come as the Red Devils' campaign hangs in the balance after two consecutive draws.

Speaking as a pundit on FOX Sports, Ibrahimovic did not mince words when analysing the lacklustre display from Rudi Garcia's side.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic || Imago
Zlatan Ibrahimovic || Imago

"In the first half, I almost fell asleep; in the second, I fell asleep," Ibrahimovic stated bluntly. "From this match, I think there is not much to comment on, another draw, so let's see what happens in the next match."

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Despite the mounting pressure and Ibrahimovic's cutting remarks, Belgium's head coach, Rudi Garcia, has called for calm. 

Belgium team || Imago
Belgium team || Imago

The manager emphasised that while the results are disappointing, his team still controls its own fate in the tournament.

"We haven't achieved the victory, it's a shame, but now we have to stay calm in this situation and focus on the match against New Zealand," Garcia said in his post-match press conference.

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