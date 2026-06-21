You are completely useless — Jeremy Doku dragged to filth over plans to leave World Cup to attend birth of child

The Manchester City and Belgium winger has found himself at the centre of a massive debate after a French pundit shockingly slammed his decision to put family first.

Becoming a first-time parent is usually a time for pure celebration, but for Belgian football star Jeremy Doku, his impending fatherhood has sparked a massive international uproar.

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The 24-year-old Manchester City winger is currently representing Belgium in the 2026 World Cup. However, he recently revealed his plans to briefly leave the national squad to be by his partner's side for the birth of his first child, a baby boy.

It's a sweet, completely relatable decision that has shockingly resulted in him being criticised heavily on live television.

Belgium winger Jeremy Doku | IMAGO

The 24-year-old winger, whose wife Shireen, 30, is due in the second week of July (potentially during the quarter-final stage), told Reuters:

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“It’s my first child, so I would definitely want to be there. If you ask me what I want, my answer is that nobody wants to miss the birth of their first child. But I also know that football involves many other considerations. I know the federation supports its players and understands their situations. We’ll see what we can do.”

Jeremy Doku and his wife, Shireen Erin Lyannda Raymond | Credit: Instagram

Instagram Stories/Shireen Doku

Doku's comments sparked outrage from French sports presenter France Pierron, who branded Doku’s choice “disgusting” and insisted that at the moment of birth, “the dad is completely useless.”

What happened?

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During a fiery segment on the French sports channel L'Equipe, journalist and presenter France Pierron did not hold back her feelings on the footballer’s family-first priorities, delivering a blistering and bizarre critique.

"When you have the chance to participate in a World Cup, there are hundreds of footballers who would kill to be in your place (...) and you're going to give up all that to attend the birth of your child, which is a disgusting moment, excuse my language, where the father is useless, he's just an extra." Pierron scoffed on the programme as reported by Le Parisien.

The harsh remarks left fellow panellists stunned.

Former boxer Brahim Asloum, who was also on the show, immediately rushed to Doku's defence, pointing out that family triumphs over football. "A baby is your whole life," Asloum argued.

"You can win a World Cup or miss it, but once it's over, it's over." Unfazed, Pierron coldly fired back: "But Brahim, your baby will always be there."

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The clip quickly went viral across social media, drawing fierce backlash from football fans and parents alike who branded the take as deeply insensitive and out of touch with modern fatherhood.

Journalist issues apology amid backlash

Pierron was eventually forced to issue an apology on X for the wildly out-of-touch comments.

"I was expressing a personal opinion, within the context of a contentious exchange," she said.

"I understand that they may have shocked, hurt, or wounded some of you, and I am sorry for that."My intention has never been to minimise the place or role of fathers with their partner and their child."

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J’y exprimais un avis personnel, dans le cadre d’un échange contradictoire. Ces propos n’engagent que moi et ne reflètent en aucun cas une position collective.

Je comprends qu’ils aient pu choquer, heurter ou blesser certains d’entre vous, et j'en suis désolée.



2/3 — ⭐France⭐ Pierron (@francepierron) June 20, 2026

Surprisingly, this isn't the first time the French broadcaster has found herself in hot water over her views on paternity leave.

In 2024, Pierron reportedly sparked controversy by explaining that she didn't understand the arrangements made for athletes wanting to take care of their children during the Olympic Games.

"The Olympics last three weeks, let's say one week at most for an athlete. I believe you can be separated from your baby or child for a week," the journalist argued.