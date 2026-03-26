‘It's a boy’ — Man City star Jérémy Doku, 23, expecting first child with 29-year-old wife, five months after wedding

Jeremy Doku and his wife are set to become parents for the first time.

Manchester City winger Jeremy Doku has shared the sweetest news with the world. He and his wife Shireen Erin Lyannda Raymond, are expecting their first child, a baby boy.

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In an emotional Instagram post that has already racked up over 200K likes in hours, the 23-year-old star wrote: “From husband and wife to mom and dad! What God started in love, He’s now blessing with new life. Our Son”

Tagging his wife on Instagram, the announcement post features intimate couple shots of Jeremy and Shireen beaming with pure happiness, a clear ultrasound image revealing their baby boy, and tender, faith-filled snapshots of the pair together.

Instagram/Jeremy Doku

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Shireen, 29, also took to her Instagram Stories to share a stunning black-and-white mirror selfie that has fans melting. In the photo, the glowing mum-to-be stands proudly in a fitted white ribbed crop top and unzipped grey jacket, one hand gently cradling her bare baby bump while the other holds her phone. She captioned the post: "boy mom."

Instagram Stories/Shireen Doku

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Jeremy Doku and Shireen Raymond's road to parenthood

The journey to this moment began publicly in August 2025 during a romantic getaway to Dubai.

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Jeremy Doku and his wife, Shireen Erin Lyannda Raymond | Credit: Instagram

In Episode 2 of his YouTube documentary series titled "When Two Become One", Doku opened up about a lifestyle choice that left fans stunned: even while travelling together, he and his partner Shireen insisted on separate beds.

Hotel staff were reportedly 'amused and confused,' but for the Belgium international, it was non-negotiable, a deliberate act of celibacy and personal sacrifice rooted in his Christian convictions.

Shireen Raymond is married to Jeremy Doku | Credit: Instagram

By September 2025, their spiritual path reached a powerful turning point. Fresh off City’s dominant 3-0 victory over United in the Manchester Derby, Doku shared footage of his baptism, describing it as the day his “old sinful nature” died so he could be resurrected with God. Shireen, a UK-based beauty expert from Croydon, was baptised alongside him.

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Jeremy Doku and his wife, Shireen Erin Lyannda Raymond | Credit: Instagram

From that moment, Doku began publicly referring to their relationship as a sacred bond involving not just the two of them, but God as the third party.

He spoke openly about denying himself daily and stepping away from the typical footballer lifestyle to build a solid foundation for marriage and family.

Jeremy Doku and his wife, Shireen Erin Lyannda Raymond | Credit: Instagram

Jeremy Doku and his wife, Shireen Erin Lyannda Raymond | Credit: Instagram

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