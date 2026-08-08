Why Bruno Guimaraes can help Arsenal land first ever UCL trophy

Arsenal's £75 million signing of Bruno Guimaraes could be pivotal as they aim to win their first-ever UEFA Champions League trophy.

The Gunners are still chasing their first-ever UCL crown, and one of the obvious issues during last season's agonising final defeat against PSG was the lack of drive in midfield.

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Guimaraes is one of the Premier League’s most complete midfielders. He combines relentless energy, elite duel-winning ability and progressive passing with a genuine goal threat.

Last season, he contributed 14 Premier League goal involvements while captaining Newcastle, despite the team's underwhelming campaign.

Another overlooked, but hugely crucial factor is his availability; the Brazilian has missed only a handful of league games since joining Newcastle, maturing into a real leader in the process.

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At Arsenal, he offers Mikel Arteta vital tactical flexibility by being able to operate as a No 6 or box-to-box No 8 alongside Declan Rice, sharing the physical load and providing goals from midfield.

Pairing two high-intensity, ball-winning midfielders creates a platform that can dominate transitions and sustain pressure across a 60-game season.

Speaking in his first interview as a Gunners player, Guimarães disclosed that his future midfield partner had already been in touch.

🐶 Dogs’ names

🗣️ Spoken languages

🇧🇷 Favourite-ever Brazilian player



Get to know Bruno Guimaraes in Quickfire Questions 🎤 pic.twitter.com/UdBEmWLWE8 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 8, 2026

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“Rice sent me a message: ‘Come here and please no more fights, now we’re friends,’” Guimarães said. “I was happy he messaged me.”

Arteta will hope that both stars develop a relationship on the field, as well as off it.

In Europe, where matches are decided by fine margins and squad depth, Guimaraes’ press resistance, line-breaking passes and late runs into the box add another dimension.