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Why Bruno Guimaraes can help Arsenal land first ever UCL trophy

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 15:28 - 08 August 2026
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Arsenal's £75 million signing of Bruno Guimaraes could be pivotal as they aim to win their first-ever UEFA Champions League trophy.
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The Gunners are still chasing their first-ever UCL crown, and one of the obvious issues during last season's agonising final defeat against PSG was the lack of drive in midfield.

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Guimaraes is one of the Premier League’s most complete midfielders. He combines relentless energy, elite duel-winning ability and progressive passing with a genuine goal threat.

Last season, he contributed 14 Premier League goal involvements while captaining Newcastle, despite the team's underwhelming campaign.

Another overlooked, but hugely crucial factor is his availability; the Brazilian has missed only a handful of league games since joining Newcastle, maturing into a real leader in the process.

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At Arsenal, he offers Mikel Arteta vital tactical flexibility by being able to operate as a No 6 or box-to-box No 8 alongside Declan Rice, sharing the physical load and providing goals from midfield.

Pairing two high-intensity, ball-winning midfielders creates a platform that can dominate transitions and sustain pressure across a 60-game season.

Speaking in his first interview as a Gunners player, Guimarães disclosed that his future midfield partner had already been in touch.

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“Rice sent me a message: ‘Come here and please no more fights, now we’re friends,’” Guimarães said. “I was happy he messaged me.”

Arteta will hope that both stars develop a relationship on the field, as well as off it.

In Europe, where matches are decided by fine margins and squad depth, Guimaraes’ press resistance, line-breaking passes and late runs into the box add another dimension.

Arteta has spoken of taking the team to “another level” after finally ending the long Premier League drought, and Bruno's arrival could be a masterstroke in elevating an already incredible team.

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