Parking the bus — Arteta BRUTALLY compared to Mourinho after Champions League final defeat
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is facing an absolute storm of criticism following the Gunners' heartbreaking Champions League final defeat to Paris Saint-Germain, with fans drawing brutal comparisons to José Mourinho.
Despite building Europe's sturdiest defensive block this season, Arteta’s pragmatic, low-block approach in Budapest blew up in dramatic fashion.
The tactical shift has left thousands of football fans talking about the blueprint, while rival fans celebrate the collapse of the North Londoners' European dream.
"Haram Ball" — Arteta vs Mourinho: Social Media Explodes
The moment the penalty shootout concluded with Gabriel Magalhaes tragically blasting his decisive kick over the crossbar, social media transformed into a ruthless tactical battleground.
While some fans defended Arteta by pointing out his adaptability amidst a gruelling campaign, the overwhelming consensus on X (formerly Twitter) was a wave of pure disgust aimed at Arsenal's defensive mindset.
“Arteta’s football is basically a reiteration of Mourinho’s famous parking the bus tactics," one viral post read. “Major difference is Mourinho always had top attackers, and they had a lot more freedom and fluidity.”
Another fan questioned how the "Special One" actually converted defensive rigidity into silverware during his prime:
“How was Mourinho getting results with ultra-defensive play at his prime? Better strikers? Midfielders that could shoot from distance? That may be the missing link.”
Arterta’s football is basically a reiteration of Mourinho’s famous parking the bus tactics— 0.J (@feranmii_e) May 31, 2026
Major difference is Mourinho always had top attackers, and they had a lot more freedom and fluidity
However, purists immediately stepped in to defend the Portuguese legend, claiming Arsenal’s antics have crossed a line into absolute anti-football:
“You need to go and watch Mourinho's teams again. None of them were this horrible. The corner antics, the time-wasting, the shenanigans... Arsenal is anti-football. They have been dubbed Haram for a reason. Not even Stoke City was this unbearable.”
The Unwanted History Books
The fan fury isn't just emotional noise; the underlying numbers from Budapest back up the criticism completely.
By retreating into a conservative, ultra-defensive shell, Arsenal managed to register some of the most historically restrictive milestones ever seen in a modern European showpiece.
The analytical breakdown of Arsenal’s performance paints a grim picture for a team chasing a historic double:
Lowest Possession in a UCL final since the 2003/04 season (24%)
Fewest Shots on Target in a UCL final since 2021 (1)
Fewest Total Shots in a UCL final since 2022 (7)
Fewest Passes Completed in a UCL final since 2019 (285)
Lowest Expected Goals (xG) in a UCL final since 2023 (0.44)