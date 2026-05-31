Osimhen sits out Portugal-Poland friendlies, won't face Ronaldo or Lewandowski

Super Eagles talisman Victor Osimhen has been granted emergency permission to skip the matches against Poland and Portugal to seal a summer transfer after leading Galatasaray to the Super Lig title.

Nigeria coach Eric Chelle has confirmed that main man Victor Osimhen will play no part in Nigeria's upcoming high-profile international friendlies against Poland and Portugal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chelle spoke to the media after a successful Unity Cup 2026, stating that the 27-year-old forward has been completely left out of the travelling Super Eagles squad to allow him to iron out a highly anticipated, big-money summer transfer away from Istanbul.

Osimhen for Gala

Advertisement

Advertisement

Osimhen enters the current transfer window on the back of an absolutely blistering campaign in Turkey and in the UEFA Champions League.

The dynamic striker acted as the absolute engine behind Galatasaray's successful charge to retain their Super Lig crown, smashing home a phenomenal 22 goals and registering 6 assists across all competitions for the Lions.

Instagram/Victor Osimhen

However, with his red-hot form heavily putting Europe’s elite clubs on high alert, the icon at RAMS Park could be set to give way to a massive bidding war this summer.

Premier League powerhouses Chelsea and newly crowned back-to-back Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly leading the chase for his signature.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rather than risking their star asset in gruelling matches against international heavyweights like Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski while distracted by career-defining boardroom negotiations, the Nigerian coaching setup chose to withdraw him from the firing line.

Tüm zorluklara ve engellere rağmen: DÖRT DÖRTLÜK ŞAMPİYON! #DOMİN4SYON 🏆 pic.twitter.com/FpyrOj7YVY — Galatasaray SK (@GalatasaraySK) May 9, 2026

What Chelle said

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle revealed the real reason behind the selection problem ahead of the Summer Series, confirming that a player needs total, uncompromised focus before stepping onto an international pitch.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking on why star striker Osimhen will miss the high profile friendlies, the Malian coach said;

Eric Chelle says Osimhen and Lookman are important misses.

“[Victor] Osimhen had, maybe to change clubs. I prefer he stay in his house because if you play and you are not 100% focus, this is not good."