Advertisement

Osimhen sits out Portugal-Poland friendlies, won't face Ronaldo or Lewandowski

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 11:28 - 31 May 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Osimhen flexes in his Mercedes G-Wagon | Instagram
Super Eagles talisman Victor Osimhen has been granted emergency permission to skip the matches against Poland and Portugal to seal a summer transfer after leading Galatasaray to the Super Lig title.
Advertisement

Nigeria coach Eric Chelle has confirmed that main man Victor Osimhen will play no part in Nigeria's upcoming high-profile international friendlies against Poland and Portugal.

Advertisement

Chelle spoke to the media after a successful Unity Cup 2026, stating that the 27-year-old forward has been completely left out of the travelling Super Eagles squad to allow him to iron out a highly anticipated, big-money summer transfer away from Istanbul.

Osimhen for Gala

Advertisement

Osimhen enters the current transfer window on the back of an absolutely blistering campaign in Turkey and in the UEFA Champions League.

The dynamic striker acted as the absolute engine behind Galatasaray's successful charge to retain their Super Lig crown, smashing home a phenomenal 22 goals and registering 6 assists across all competitions for the Lions.

Instagram/Victor Osimhen

However, with his red-hot form heavily putting Europe’s elite clubs on high alert, the icon at RAMS Park could be set to give way to a massive bidding war this summer.

Premier League powerhouses Chelsea and newly crowned back-to-back Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly leading the chase for his signature.

Advertisement

Rather than risking their star asset in gruelling matches against international heavyweights like Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski while distracted by career-defining boardroom negotiations, the Nigerian coaching setup chose to withdraw him from the firing line.

What Chelle said

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle revealed the real reason behind the selection problem ahead of the Summer Series, confirming that a player needs total, uncompromised focus before stepping onto an international pitch.

Advertisement

Speaking on why star striker Osimhen will miss the high profile friendlies, the Malian coach said;

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has impressed Nigerians after Nigeria vs Zimbabwe.
Eric Chelle says Osimhen and Lookman are important misses.

“[Victor] Osimhen had, maybe to change clubs. I prefer he stay in his house because if you play and you are not 100% focus, this is not good."

With the forward officially granted a safe-house to sort out his future at Galatasaray, an under-strength, experimental Nigerian side will now travel to Europe carrying a heavily restricted 18-man squad to face the tough double-header.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Victor Osimhen Nigeria Portugal Poland Robert Lewandowski Cristiano Ronaldo Bruno Fernandes International Friendlies
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Osimhen sits out Portugal-Poland friendlies, won't face Ronaldo or Lewandowski
Football
31.05.2026
Osimhen sits out Portugal-Poland friendlies, won't face Ronaldo or Lewandowski
Nasri accuses referee of systematically whistling
Football
31.05.2026
‘He punished them’ - Nasri accuses referee of systematically whistling against Arsenal
Enrique delivers frank verdict on UCL victory
Football
31.05.2026
‘There was a lot of suffering’ - Enrique delivers frank verdict on UCL victory over Arsenal
Super Eagles stars and NFF president show support to Chukwueze
Super Eagles
31.05.2026
Super Eagles stars and NFF president show support to Chukwueze at mother's funeral
BLOW for Super Eagles: Chelle confirms Osimhen & Lookman to miss Poland, Portugal matches
Super Eagles
31.05.2026
BLOW for Super Eagles: Chelle confirms Osimhen & Lookman to miss Poland, Portugal matches
PSG star Joao Neves’ girlfriend Madalena Aragao breaks down in tears following UCL triumph
Lifestyle
31.05.2026
PSG star Joao Neves’ girlfriend Madalena Aragao breaks down in tears following UCL triumph